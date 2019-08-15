As seen on Instagram: Stories from @wsbtv's Instagram account

Welcome to our online hub for all the stories you've seen featured on WSB-TV's Instagram account.
August 15
Middle school celebrates 81-year-old school custodian who earned GED
August 14
Google doodle wins local student college scholarship
August 8
Mayor bans nighttime use of e-scooters in Atlanta
August 7
Positive, uplifting messages on bathroom stalls welcome students 'Back 2 School'
August 2
Dramatic video shows moment officer was dragged onto I-285 during traffic stop
August 2
PHOTOS: Channel 2 Goes Back to School
July 24
VIDEO: Child goes for 5-minute ride on luggage conveyor belt at airport
July 16
Marietta officer saves Georgia couple from drowning on Florida vacation
