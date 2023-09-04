Former Falcons player Kroy Biermann asks judge to force sale of home with RHOA’s Kim Zolciak

ATLANTA — Former Atlanta Falcons player Kroy Biermann has filed a motion requesting a Fulton County superior court judge to grant permission to sell his and his estranged spouse’s home in Alpharetta.

Last month, Biermann filed for divorce from “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak for a second time, saying that the couple’s marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

According to court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Biermann said he sold some of his personal belongings to afford mortgage payments on the Alpharetta mansion and fend off the auction.

The 9,407-square-foot mansion is listed on Zillow for a little over $3,150,000. It has been featured for eight seasons of the Bravo show “Don’t Be Tardy,” which aired from 2012 to 2020.

Biermann stated in the filing that the couple is in significant debt, and he could not make the July mortgage payment.

Zolciak also sold some of her “purses, hers and her daughters’, and other high-end fashion items, including her infamous wigs. However, none of the funds garnered from the sale of these items have gone towards the mortgage or any other bills,” Biermann stated in the filing.

According to Zillow, the six-bedroom, six full-bathroom, three-half-bathroom home is located in The Manor Golf & Country Club neighborhood.

