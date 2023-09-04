‘There’s no regard for life;’ Family of valet shot, killed inside Buckhead parking garage speaks out

ATLANTA — Sunday night, police are looking for a person of interest they believe is involved in the shooting death of Harrison Olvey.

Olvey was a valet at the parking garage near Piedmont Road and Morosgo Drive Northeast in Buckhead. Police tell Channel 2 Action News the victim was trying to stop someone from breaking into cars, when he was shot and killed.

Channel 2 Action News talked to Brad Olvey, who is Harrison’s cousin. “You are going to shoot somebody and what you are going to get. There is no regard for life. Something must change. I do not know what you do about it, but something has to change.”

Brad Olvey said Harrison was working as a valet to make extra money.

“He was a good kid. Always looked for the good in things. He was never negative, always positive. That is just the way he is. It rubs off when you are around him.”

The news of what happened to his cousin is hitting him and his family, especially Brad’s sister.

“She is devastated. She’s devastated. She is on her way back home now. I just spoke to her. This is going to be tough,” said Brad Olvey.

There have been six shootings this Labor Day weekend, but Atlanta Police and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said crime is down here in Atlanta.

“Year to date, he told you I like to talk in numbers, Atlanta Homicides are down by 29%. We also know that all crime in the city and Fulton County is down 21%,” said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

But Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said there’s still more work to do.

“We know that 60-90% of all violent crimes is gang affiliated.”

That is why D.A. Willis tells Channel 2′s Larry Spruill her office will continue to fight gangs aggressively.

“We are losing too many of our children to gangs. Those are the people that we are going to target for recruiting for our children,” Willis said.

Police believe the man is driving a newer model Kia K500 with dark tinted windows. Police say anyone who recognizes the man can anonymously call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS or online here.

