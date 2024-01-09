School and Business Closings Alerts

Name
County
Date
Status
Description
Banks County Schools
Banks County
Jan 9
Closed
Closed Tuesday
Butts County Schools
Butts County
Jan 9
Closed
Closed Tuesday
Dawson County Schools
Dawson County
Jan 9
Other
Virtual Learning
Fannin County Schools
Fannin County
Jan 9
Other
Delayed Tuesday 2 hours
Floyd County Schools
Floyd County
Jan 9
Other
Delayed Tuesday 2 hours
Gilmer County Schools
Gilmer County
Jan 9
Other
Delayed Tuesday 2 hours
Gordon County Schools
Gordon County
Jan 9
Other
Delayed Tuesday 2 Hours
Greene County Schools
Greene County
Jan 9
Closed
Closed Tuesday
Griffin Spalding County Schools
Spalding County
Jan 9
Closed
Closed Tuesday - Only 12 Month Employees Report At 10AM
Habersham County Schools
Habersham County
Jan 9
Closed
Closed Tuesday
Hart County Schools
Hart County
Jan 9
Closed
Closed Tuesday
Heard County Schools
Heard County
Jan 9
Other
Delayed Tuesday 2 Hours
Jasper County Schools
Jasper County
Jan 9
Closed
Closed Tuesday
Lumpkin County Schools
Lumpkin County
Jan 9
Closed
Closed Tuesday
Madison County Schools
Madison County
Jan 9
Closed
Closed Tuesday
Murray County Schools
Murray County
Jan 9
Other
Delayed Tuesday 2 Hours
Pickens County Schools
Pickens County
Jan 9
Other
Delayed Tuesday 2 hours
Piedmont Academy/Monticello
Jasper County
Jan 9
Closed
Closed Tuesday
Polk County Schools
Polk County
Jan 9
Other
Delayed Tuesday 2 hours
Putnam Co. Schools
Putnam County
Jan 9
Closed
Closed Tuesday

