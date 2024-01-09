School and Business Closings Alerts
Name
Date
Status
Banks County Schools
Jan 9
Closed
Butts County Schools
Jan 9
Closed
Dawson County Schools
Jan 9
Other
Fannin County Schools
Jan 9
Other
Floyd County Schools
Jan 9
Other
Gilmer County Schools
Jan 9
Other
Gordon County Schools
Jan 9
Other
Greene County Schools
Jan 9
Closed
Griffin Spalding County Schools
Jan 9
Closed
Habersham County Schools
Jan 9
Closed
Hart County Schools
Jan 9
Closed
Heard County Schools
Jan 9
Other
Jasper County Schools
Jan 9
Closed
Lumpkin County Schools
Jan 9
Closed
Madison County Schools
Jan 9
Closed
Murray County Schools
Jan 9
Other
Pickens County Schools
Jan 9
Other
Piedmont Academy/Monticello
Jan 9
Closed
Polk County Schools
Jan 9
Other
Putnam Co. Schools
Jan 9
Closed
