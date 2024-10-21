Witnesses say serious car crash in DeKalb County started as a police chase

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Part of Columbia Drive in DeKalb County remains closed down as the Georgia State Patrol investigates a serious crash involving at least two cars.

When NewsChopper 2 flew over the wreck Monday afternoon, we saw a heavily damaged car in the middle of Columbia Drive and another car that went off the road and flipped on its roof off an embankment.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke to witnesses at the scene who said that a trooper tried to pull a car over when that car took off and caused the wreck.

GSP has not released any information at this time and we’re working to learn how many people may have been injured in the wreck.

