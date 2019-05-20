Athlete of the Week

Athletes of the Year

Athlete of the Week

Hall of Fame

Cartersville QB Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence ranks as one of Georgia's best-ever high school players. He won a national championship at Clemson and was the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Latest Headlines

2023/2024 Athletes of the Week

2022/2023 Athletes of the Week

2021/2022 Athletes of the Week

2020/2021 Athletes of the Week

2019/2020 Athletes of the Week

2018/19 Athletes of the Week

2017/18 Athletes of the Week

2016 Athletes of the Week

2015 Athletes of the Week

More Athletes of the Week