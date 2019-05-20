Athlete of the Week
North Forsyth's Logan Currie: Montlick Injury Attorneys 2025 Female Athlete of the Year
Langston Hughes' Maurice Gleaton Jr.: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Westlake's Sidi Njie: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Alpharetta's Kiley Mitchell: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Forsyth Central's Josh Gibbs: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Hillgrove's Kellan Flynn: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Grayson's Jake Wilkins: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
GAC's Abigail Heizer: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Holy Innocents' Caleb Wilson: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
White County's Ollie Weiland: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Forsyth Central's Katie Andrews: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Dunwoody's Luke Amerson: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Centennial's Sophia Lickman: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Dunwoody High, Dynamo Swim's Luke Sandberg: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Wheeler's Tylis Jordan: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Holy Innocents' Hailee Swain: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Marist's Kate Harpring: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
North Oconee's Kendell Wells: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
West Forsyth's Paige Carroll: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Milton's Allison Oneacre: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
North Forsyth's Logan Currie: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Calhoun's Emaree Winston: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
North Atlanta's Chase Linton: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Milton's Ethan Barbour: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Fellowship Christian's Josh Petty: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Buford's Jordan Allen: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Mill Creek's Luke Metz: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
ELCA's Fenix Felton: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Woodward Academy's Jerome Bettis Jr.: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Sandy Creek's Dalen Penson: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Gainesville's Alex Payne: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Athletes of the Year
Dacula's Noelle Igberaese: Montlick Injury Attorneys 2023 Female Athlete of the Year
Igberaese ranks as one of the top track and field discus and shot put athletes in the country.
Mays' Termarr Johnson: Montlick Injury Attorneys 2022 Male Athlete of the Year
Johnson has won a gold medal playing for Team USA, holds numerous career records at Mays and is expected to be a top pick in the MLB Draft.
Lambert's Averi Cline: Montlick Injury Attorneys 2022 Female Athlete of the Year
Cline won 2 GHSA individual state golf titles, led her team to 2 state championships and serves as president of Blessings & Backpacks.
North Oconee's Bubba Chandler: Montlick & Associates 2021 Male Athlete of the Year
Chandler is committed to play QB for Clemson but is likely to hear his name called early in the MLB Draft, too.
Westlake's Raven Johnson: Montlick & Associates 2021 Female Athlete of the Year
Johnson won 4 GHSA state titles, a national championship, was McDonald's All-American, Naismith National Player of the Year winner and Miss Georgia Basketball.
Decatur's Jordan Walker: Montlick & Associates 2020 Athlete of the Year
Walker was committed to Duke, but the St. Louis Cardinals selected him in the 1st round of the MLB Draft and he signed to play pro baseball.
Creekview's Emily Wilkie: Montlick & Associates 2020 Female Athlete of the Year
Wilkie lettered in basketball and softball all four years at Creekview, won numerous all-state, region and county player of the year awards and is off to the University of Florida to play softball and study medicine.
Buford's Harry Miller: Montlick & Associates 2019 Athlete of the Year
Miller ranked as one of the top OL in the country, signed to play for Ohio State and was Buford's valedictorian.
East Coweta's Kelley Lynch: Montlick & Associates 2019 Athlete of the Year
Lynch ranks as the #1 high school softball player in America and signed to play for the University of Washington.
Brookwood's Matthew Hill: Montlick & Associates 2017 Athlete of the Year
Hill ranks as one of the top players in the state and signed to play for Auburn.
Athlete of the Week
Hall of Fame
Cartersville QB Trevor Lawrence
Lawrence ranks as one of Georgia's best-ever high school players. He won a national championship at Clemson and was the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Holy Spirit Prep Guard Anthony Edwards
Edwards was a standout at Holy Spirit Prep before Minnesota selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
2023/2024 Athletes of the Week
Creekview's Katelynn Dollar: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
River Ridge's Allie Sweet: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
North Cobb Christian's Michael Mullinax: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
North Cobb's Arnold Abernathy: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Alpharetta's Mahima Vurupatur: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Walton's Levi Clark: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Kell's Bryce Clavon: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Flowery Branch's Seth Larson: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Brookwood High & Swim Atlanta's Kyler Heffner: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Oconee County's Hannah Aoki: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
North Gwinnett's Emma Reiser: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Riverwood's Karris Bilal: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Pace Academy's KJ Greene: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Grayson's Gicarri Harris: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Cambridge's Sanam Rangaraj: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Armuchee's Marissa Kimple: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Jackson's Jacob Pullen: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
North Oconee's Maddie Johnson: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Lambert's Hannah Cole: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Pope's Cooper Abney: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Milton's CJ Wiley: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Gainesville's Gavin Hall: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Woodward Academy's Ben Grice: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Langston Hughes' Prentiss Air Noland: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Parkview's Mike Matthews: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Pebblebrook's Dwight Phillips Jr.: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Buford's Dylan Raiola: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Hiram's Walter Matthews: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Prince Ave. Christian's Aaron Philo: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Walton's Daniel Calhoun: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Jefferson's Sammy Brown: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Mountain View's Justin Greene: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Buford's KJ Bolden: Athlete of the Week presented by Montlick Injury Attorneys
2022/2023 Athletes of the Week
Dacula's Noelle Igberaese: Montlick Injury Attorneys 2023 Female Athlete of the Year
Igberaese ranks as one of the top track and field discus and shot put athletes in the country.
SW DeKalb's Xzaviah Taylor: Montlick Injury Attorney's Athlete of the Week
SW DeKalb's Isaiah Taylor: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Dacula's Noelle Igberaese: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Pinecrest Academy's Ethan Esclamado: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Parkview's Colin Houck: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Greater Atlanta Christian's Ashton Bowers: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Blessed Trinity's Riley Jackson: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Norcross, Dynamo's Catie Choate: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Newton County's Stephon Castle: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
St. Pius X's Julia Herring: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Lambert's Sara Im: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Lassiter, Chattahoochee Gold's Elizabeth Tilt: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Chestatee's Isabella Redlinger: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Buford, Bio Gymnastics' Marissa Ashton: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
North Gwinnett, Swim Atlanta's Tristan DenBrok: Montick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Westminster's Courtney Ogden: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Wheeler's Isaiah Collier: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Whitefield Academy's Taylor Wade: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
River Ridge's Kathryn Hutchinson: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Armuchee's Shelby Green: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Harrison's Samantha McGarity: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
North Gwinnett's Amber Reed: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
South Atlanta's Keyjuan Brown: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Buford's Justice Haynes: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Jefferson's Sammy Brown: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Rabun County's Jaden Gibson: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Langston Hughes' Jelani Thurman: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Mill Creek's Jamal Anderson:Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Whitewater's Raul Aguirre: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Milton's Bryce Thornton: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Brookwood's Dylan Lonergan: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Westlake's Avieon Terrell: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Langston Hughes' Jonathan "Bo" Hughley: Montlick Injury Attorneys' Athlete of the Week
Mill Creek's Caleb Downs: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
North Cobb's Malachi Singleton: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
2021/2022 Athletes of the Week
Mays' Termarr Johnson: Montlick Injury Attorneys 2022 Male Athlete of the Year
Johnson has won a gold medal playing for Team USA, holds numerous career records at Mays and is expected to be a top pick in the MLB Draft.
Lambert's Averi Cline: Montlick Injury Attorneys 2022 Female Athlete of the Year
Cline won 2 GHSA individual state golf titles, led her team to 2 state championships and serves as president of Blessings & Backpacks.
Buford's Dylan Lesko: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Peachtree Ridge's Tamiia Fuller: Montlick Injury Attorney's Athlete of the Week
Westlake's Malix Mixon: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Mays' Termarr Johnson: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Walton's Ava Besson: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Wesleyan's Druw Jones: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Cambridge's Jordynn Dudley: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Sequoyah's Delaney Harrison: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Westminster's Ann Wright Guerry: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Pike Co.'s Madelynn Crow: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Lambert High School's Averi Cline: Montlick Inury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
North Gwinnett's RJ Godfrey: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Rivers Academy's Owen McDonald: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Woodward Academy's Michael Kilic: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Chamblee Charter's Kyla Maloney: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Dynamo, Rivers Academy's Ainsley Jones: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Woodward Academy's Matthew Singleton: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Dacula's Lazaria Spearman: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Pace Academy's Edward Blaha: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
West Forsyth's Tori DellaPeruta: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Westminster's Matthew Fernando: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Pace Academy's Caroline Hood: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Marist's Hadlee Ackerman: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
GAC's Will Hardy: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
North Cobb's De'Nylon Morrissette: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Blessed Trinity's Justice Haynes: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Collins Hill's Sam Horn: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Rabun County's Gunner Stockton: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Milton's LT Overton: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Oconee County's Jake Johnson: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Cherokee's AJ Swann: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Lambert's Kojo Antwi: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Trinity Christian's David & Josh Dallas: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athletes of the Week
Cedar Grove's Christen Miller: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Jefferson's Malaki Starks: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
Collins Hill's Travis Hunter: Montlick Injury Attorneys Athlete of the Week
2020/2021 Athletes of the Week
North Oconee's Bubba Chandler: Montlick & Associates 2021 Male Athlete of the Year
Chandler is committed to play QB for Clemson but is likely to hear his name called early in the MLB Draft, too.
Westlake's Raven Johnson: Montlick & Associates 2021 Female Athlete of the Year
Johnson won 4 GHSA state titles, a national championship, was McDonald's All-American, Naismith National Player of the Year winner and Miss Georgia Basketball.
GAC's Trinity Rossum: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Winder Barrow's Brady House: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Milton's Sky Carrasquillo: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
North Cobb's Harry Ford: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Marist's Annika Bryant: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Rivers Academy's David Ford: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Rivers Academy's Maxwell Ford: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Johns Creek's Carson Tanguilig: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Cambridge's Taylor Rech: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
McEachern's Jillian Hollingshead: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
St. Francis' Jusaun Holt: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
West Forsyth's Jack Aikins: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Parkview's Abby McCulloh: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Forest Park's Sania Feagin: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Pace Academy's Matthew Cleveland: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Westlake's Raven Johnson: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Sandy Creek's Jabari Smith: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
North Hall's Andrew Jones: Montlick & Associates Athlete fo the Week
North Hall's Caylee Wagner: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
George Walton's Taylor Tinsley: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
St. Francis' Jacque Boney: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Denmark's Aaron McLaughlin: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Carrollton's Chaz Chambliss: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
North Oconee's Bubba Chandler: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Grayson's Phil Mafah: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
West Forsyth's Dylan Fairchild: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Hebron Christian's Colten Gauthier: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Westlake's Dacari Collins: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Athens Academy's Deion Colzie: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Woodstock's David Daniel: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Prince Ave. Christian's Brock Vandagriff: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Rabun Co.'s Gunner Stockton: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Paulding Co.'s Smael Mondon: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
North Gwinnett's Barrett Carter: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
2019/2020 Athletes of the Week
Decatur's Jordan Walker: Montlick & Associates 2020 Athlete of the Year
Walker was committed to Duke, but the St. Louis Cardinals selected him in the 1st round of the MLB Draft and he signed to play pro baseball.
Creekview's Emily Wilkie: Montlick & Associates 2020 Female Athlete of the Year
Wilkie lettered in basketball and softball all four years at Creekview, won numerous all-state, region and county player of the year awards and is off to the University of Florida to play softball and study medicine.
Walton's Katelyn Morgan: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Georgia high school stars headed to the pros: Montlick & Associates Best in State
Greater Atlanta Christian's Chloe Fair: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Etowah's Josh Raab: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Decatur's Jordan Walker: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Johnson Ferry Christian's Ava Hrastar: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
West Forsyth's Ella Castellanos: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
North Gwinnett's Corey Collins: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Lake Oconee Academy's Katie Scheck: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Cambridge's Gavin Kane: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Denmark's Sarah Wilson: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Roswell High School's Julianna Stephens: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Johns Creek's Adeline Farrington: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Woodward Academy's Walker Kessler: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
St. Francis' Dwon Odom: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Madison County's Kayla McPherson: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Wesleyan's Jahni Kerr: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Buford's Blaine Bergey: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Lovejoy's Anaya Boyd: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Mary Persons' Justin Wachtel: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Blessed Trinity's Hannah Miniutti: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Creekview's Emily Wilkie: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Wesleyan's Madison Kerpics: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Marietta's Arik Gilbert: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Darlington School's Tate Ratledge: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Lithonia's Broderick Jones: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Woodward's Mike Wight: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Hillgrove's Myles Murphy: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Dalton's Jahmyr Gibbs: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Troup's Kobe Hudson: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
GAC's Myles Hinton: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
McEachern's Jamil Burroughs: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Milton's Paul Tchio: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Lanier's Philip Webb: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Denmark's Ze'Vian Capers: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
North Gwinnett's Josh Downs: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
2018/19 Athletes of the Week
Buford's Harry Miller: Montlick & Associates 2019 Athlete of the Year
Miller ranked as one of the top OL in the country, signed to play for Ohio State and was Buford's valedictorian.
East Coweta's Kelley Lynch: Montlick & Associates 2019 Athlete of the Year
Lynch ranks as the #1 high school softball player in America and signed to play for the University of Washington.
Collin's Hill Nasim Nunez: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
GAC's Jasmine Jones: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Milton's Brianna Carrasquillo: Montlick & Associate Athlete of the Week
Parkview's Nieva Gaither: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Blessed Trinity's CJ Abrams: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Ola's Jackson DiSario: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
McEachern's Sharife Cooper: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Collins Hill's Javyn Nicholson: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Westlake's Chase Hunter: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Buford's Logan Ashton: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Kennesaw Mtn.'s Addie Rose Bullock: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Creekview's Makena Gates: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Douglas County's McKenna Croft: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Collins Hill's Jenny Bae: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Holy Spirit Prep's Anthony Edwards: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
North Hall's Devan Crow: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Rome's Jamious Griffin: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
East Coweta's Kelley Lynch: Montlick and Associates Athlete of the Week
Walton's Gabby Gonzales: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Grayson's Wanya Morris: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Rome's Knox Kadum: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Buford's Harry Miller: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Grayson's Owen Pappoe: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Blessed Trinity's Steele Chambers: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Milton's Jordan Yates: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Cedar Grove's Jadon Haselwood: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
North Gwinnett's Tyler Goodson: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Archer's Andrew Booth: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Kennesaw Mountain's Ryland Goede: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Marietta's Harrison Bailey: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Walton's Dominick Blaylock: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
GAC's Chris Hinton: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
2017/18 Athletes of the Week
North Oconee's Savannah Schoenherr: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Cambridge's Bailey Hawkins: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Grayson's Parker Meadows: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
South Forsyth's Max Kane: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Chloe Beck: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Forsyth Central's Ethan Hankins: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Westlake's Cameron Murray: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
North Oconee's Kumar Rocker: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
West Forsyth's Sienna Schreiber: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Westlake's Kennedy Simon: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Brookwood's Will Banfield: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
White County's Caroline Craig: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
McEachern's Issac Okoro: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Lovett's Jenna Brown: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Swim Atlanta's Jake Magahey: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Fellowship Christian's Cameron Swartz: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Dynamo's Tristen Ulett: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Pace Academy's Isaiah Kelly: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Jefferson's Dawson Bates: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Winder Barrow's Olivia Nelson-Ododa: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Buford's Anthony Grant: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
GAC's Kyler McMichael: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Harrison's Justin Fields: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
South Gwinnett's Justin Mascoll: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Stockbridge's Brenton Cox: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Brookwood's Matthew Hill: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Marietta's Azeez Ojulari: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Walton's Dominick Blaylock: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Rome's Adam Anderson: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Cartersville's Trevor Lawrence: Montlick @ Associates Athlete of the Week
Lassiter's Derrik Allen: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
2016 Athletes of the Week
Cartersville's Trevor Lawrence: Montlick & Associates 2016 Athlete of the Year
Lawrence ranks as one of the best high school football players in state history. After a college career at Clemson, he was the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Cartersville's Trevor Lawrence: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Westminster's Zay Malcome: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Cedar Grove's Jelani Woods: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
GAC's Davis Mills: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Brookwood's Leonard Warner III: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
North Gwinnett's Drew Jordan: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
DeAngelo Gibbs: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Jake Fromm: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Andrew Thomas-Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Xavier McKinney: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
Etowah's Stuart Head: Montlick & Associates Athlete of the Week
2015 Athletes of the Week
Lanier's Derrick Brown-Montlick & Associates 2015 Athlete of the Year
Brown ranks as the No. 1 high school football recruit in Georgia, one of the top players in the country and will head to Auburn to play.