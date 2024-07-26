Video shows man accused of stealing stretcher from GA funeral home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of stealing a medical stretcher from a funeral home in Paulding County has been tied to the theft of another stretcher from a funeral home in Acworth.

Acworth police have issued an arrest warrant for Michael Christopher Johnson, 56, of Valrico, Florida for theft.

He currently has outstanding warrants from the City of Acworth for felony entering automobile, misdemeanor theft by taking, and misdemeanor criminal trespass and damage to property.

Police said Johnson was identified as the suspect after they reviewed surveillance footage and Flock cameras following a mortuary stretcher being stolen from a vehicle at Georgia Funeral Care on May 8.

Detectives identified Johnson as being involved in multiple similar crimes in other cities.

Johnson is accused of stealing a stretcher from Benson’s Funeral Home in Dallas, Georgia on May 6. Multiple cameras captured the van on the property.

He was later seen back in Dallas trying to sell the equipment.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke to Lindsey Eberhart Fuller, the director of Benson Funeral Home, who said that the situation is sad and frustrating.

“It looks like on the video that he knew what he was looking for,” Fuller said. “He knew what he was coming for.”

Fuller said Benson Funeral Home has more than one stretcher, but they are family-owned and pride themselves on their valuable service.

“It could have and it does impact our efficiency with being able to respond to deaths. These families call on us and need us.”

Fuller thinks Johnson should own up to what he did and return the items he stole.

Johnson is also wanted in at least one more Georgia county for a similar crime. He may be driving a silver Chrysler van with Florida tag PM759X.

Anyone with information on Johnson is urged to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.

