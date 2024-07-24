Disturbing discovery: GA deputies investigate fetus found dead inside Walmart dumpster

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after they say a fetus was found in a dumpster outside a central Georgia Walmart.

The body was recovered Tuesday night at the Walmart store in the Grovetown area.

Deputies told WJBF-TV that they were contacted by Wellstar MCG Health about the fetus and that’s when they discovered it in the dumpster.

The fetus did not survive, the August Chronicle reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators said they know who the mother is and will be conducting interviews with her, but so far, no one has been charged in this incident.

The body has been taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for an autopsy.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this incident.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Cobb Co. man arrested for cruelty to animals after video shows man kicking dog A Cobb County man is charged with cruelty to animals after a video surfaced showing a man kicking and yelling at a dog.

©2024 Cox Media Group