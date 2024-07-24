Man shot to death in Old Fourth Ward identified as owner of popular Buckhead seafood restaurant

ATLANTA — A man shot to death in Old Fourth Ward Tuesday has been identified as the owner of a popular seafood restaurant in Buckhead.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Chad Dillon, 33, the owner of The Boiler Seafood on Piedmont Road, was gunned down on John Wesley Dobbs Ave. Tuesday afternoon, his lawyer and co-workers confirmed.

Witnesses told Channel 2 Action News they heard several shots in rapid succession. Dillon was pronounced dead at the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police have not said if they’ve identified any suspects or what led up to the shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The Boiler Seafood, which opened in 2020, serves Cajun-style seafood specialties. Dillon was also the co-owner of The Seafood Menu with rapper Lil Baby, which opened last year.

We’re working to learn what led up to the shooting for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

Man who strangled woman after she rejected him sentenced to life in prison

©2024 Cox Media Group