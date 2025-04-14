Suspect in deadly Newton Co. Walmart shooting dies

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The man suspected in a deadly shooting at a Newton County Walmart has died.

A spokesperson from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office said Dwayne Eduh, an employee of the Walmart store on Salem Road, left the store on Friday, grabbed a gun from his car at around 1:30 a.m., and returned to the store, shooting and killing Khalaf Barksdale, 21.

While leaving the store, Eduh shot and critically injured Ryan Bradley, another coworker.

Eduh then went to a nearby home on Emerson Trail and killed Akeela Clarke, 19, who also worked at the store, law enforcement officials said.

Eduh traveled east on Interstate 20 and entered South Carolina, where he shot himself during a standoff with state troopers.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office announced Eduh had died from his injuries on Sunday night. They said Bradley remains stable at the hospital.

Investigators still haven’t determined Eduh’s motive for the killings.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said only employees were inside the store at the time of the shooting.

