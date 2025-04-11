Walmart employee kills 2, injures 1 in shootings at store, nearby home, deputies say

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — At least two people are dead and one person is in critical condition after a shooting at a Walmart and nearby home in Newton County.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says an employee at the Walmart on Salem Road left the store and grabbed a gun from his car around 1:30 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies say he went back inside the store and shot and killed a co-worker. As he left the store, the sheriff’s office said the man shot another co-worker, who is currently in critical condition.

The shooter then went to a home on Emerson Trail, where a woman was shot and killed, according to deputies. The shooter was arrested in Aiken, South Carolina.

Deputies said the suspect, whose name has not been released, knew all the victims.

It’s unclear when the Walmart store will reopen. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Walmart’s corporate offices for a statement on Friday morning.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2025 Cox Media Group