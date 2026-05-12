Gov. Kemp vetoes 12 bills from legislative session

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp vetoed 12 bills Tuesday that lawmakers passed in this year’s legislative session.

The vetoes included a bill that would have created a Georgia music office, which the governor says is not needed.

Also vetoed were some tax credits for historic properties, as well as tax credits for work opportunities and railroad maintenance.

Kemp said his reason for the vetoes on the tax credits was the General Assembly failed to account for the loss of revenue in the appropriations process.

Fine arts exemptions and a bill that would have directed how some funding for executive departments is accounted were among the vetoed bills as well.

The governor vetoed a bill to require Department of Family and Children Services to implement an online reporting platform, because he says it was too narrow.

In addition, a bill that would have allowed some public retirement funds to be invested in real estate, tax credits for reforestation, a bill that would have opened more cities and counties to lawsuits over gun rights, a bill involving sales taxes on outdoor recreation, and a bill revising how red emergency light permits are issued.

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