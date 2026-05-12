‘A jealous rage:’ Dentist shot boyfriend through bedroom door, kills him at Lake Lanier home

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County judge has sentenced a Georgia dentist after she was found guilty of killing her boyfriend at their Lake Lanier home.

The sheriff’s office arrested Suzanne Mericle in March 2025 after they found James David Barron shot inside a bedroom. Deputies said Mericle shot Barron through the door.

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Mericle faced multiple charges, including malice murder. A jury found her guilty on one count of felony murder, aggravated assault, criminal damage in the first degree and tampering with evidence.

Hall County Superior Court documents show the felony murder and aggravated assault charges have been merged. The judge sentenced Mericle to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The criminal damage in the first degree and tampering with evidence charge each carry a sentence of one year. They will run concurrent to Mericle’s felony murder sentence.

THE DENTIST’S DEFENSE

Channel 2’s sister station, Action News Jax, learned that Mericle was a well-known dentist in coastal Georgia.

She ran Mericle Dentistry on Main Street on St. Simon’s Island, which had dozens of five-star review reviews online. It’s now listed as permanently closed.

At her trial, Mericle’s attorneys argued that Barron had assaulted her earlier that night and she aimed at the door to unlock it and get her cellphone, the Gainesville Times reported.

Her attorneys also argued had PTSD from previous abusive relationships and ask for the judge to grant her a lighter sentence, Court TV reported.

The judge denied their motion.

“The court clearly has sympathy for all victims of domestic and dating violence... To state clearly, these alleged past acts were not a significant contributing factor for the offense of which Suzanne Mericle has been convicted,” Judge John Breakfield said.

‘A JEALOUS RAGE’

Barron’s family and friends gave victim impact statements before Mericle was sentenced.

Barron’s children said they had been waiting a year to see justice and were upset with how the defense painted their father.

“The defense teams should be ashamed of how you tried to tarnish my father’s good name, and I will never forgive you for that,” Colt Barron said in court, according to Court TV.

Barron’s ex-wife said Mericle was a “jealous, selfish, crazed person” and that she killed him “in the worst way.”

The Gainesville Times reported that Breakfield ruled Mericle was the primary aggressor in the shooting.

“I found that you had many, many, many off-ramps and you chose not to take them,” the judge told the defendant.

Breakfield then sentenced Mericole to life in prison. She won’t be eligible for parole until she is 93.

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