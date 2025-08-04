Sections
Scholar Athlete
Lambert's Athena Yoo: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
2024/2025 Scholar Athletes
Dunwoody's Matt Pearch: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Pace Academy's Zahara Bernal: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Newnan's Dax Kilby: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Marist's Tommy Latham: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Pope's Dermot Maloney: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
North Atlanta's Eli Pitts: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Alpharetta's Joseph Williams: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Lumpkin County's Nathan Nielsen: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
North Forsyth's Logan Otteson: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Madison County's Lexie Gillespie: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
East Forsyth's Katelynne Tatum: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Lumpkin County's Cal Faulkner: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Mt. Paran Christian's Jessica Fields: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Woodward Academy's Sydney Glee: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Westminster's Sophia Jo: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Chamblee's Nathalie Tsai: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Mt. Paran Christian's Shelby Harris: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Woodward Academy's Landon Walker: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Blessed Trinity's Dylan Torrico: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Fellowship Christian's Grant Mauldin: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Cherokee's Mac Pavese: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Loganville Christian's Bariate Kara: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Fellowship Christian's Evan Haynes: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Athens Academy's Jeremiah Wingfield: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
North Oconee's Landon Roldan: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Prince Ave. Christian's Christian Garrett: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Douglass' Xavier Canales: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Riverwood's Sean Poret: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Alpharetta's Cole Walker: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Greenville's Antavious Richardson: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
McIntosh's Maddox Dykeman: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
North Paulding's Dube Enongene: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Synkwan Smith: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Gainesville's Julius Columbus: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
North Gwinnett's Tommy Lafayette: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Scholar Athlete
Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
2022/23 Scholar Athletes
Chamblee High's Solai Washington: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Forsyth Central's Kieryn Jeter: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Lanier's Makenna Reilly: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Gwinnett School of Math, Science, Technology's Zain Arfoosh: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Fellowship Christian's Josh Petty: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Johns Creek's Vienna Lundstedt: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Alpharetta's Logan Wiley: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Lambert's Emily Baek: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Campbell's Brooke Suttle: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Walton's Gavin Pilger: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
North Oconee, Georgia Elite Gymnastics' Sienna Zuccaro: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Atlanta Classical Academy's Guy Mastrion: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Holy Innocents' Caleb Wilson: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Chestaee's Riley Black: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Northview's Katherine Marshall: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
McIntosh's Landon Dolhancyk: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
North Oconee's Kendall Wells: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Mt. Vernon's Grace Westmoreland: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Woodward Academy's Bradley Smith: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Fellowship Christian's Josh Milhollin: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Harrison's Brady Kluse: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Kennesaw Mountain's Michael Bell: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Kell's Elijah Washington: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Mt. Vernon's Sam Nazarian: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Marist's Wyatt Alford: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
North Cobb's Grayson Hodges: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Norcross' AJ Watkins: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Cherokee's Spencer Radnoti: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Westminster's Armstrong Jones: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Discovery's Muhammad Alcine: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Holy Innocents' Jacobi Murray: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
2021 Scholar Athletes
Holy Innocents' Olivia Hutcherson: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Wesleyan's Lauren Van Wie: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
South Forsyth's Baylor Hicks: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Mt. Pisgah Christian's Madison Nichols: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Holy Innocents' Haven Ward: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Roswell's Stone Smith: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Cambridge's Nate Isler: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Brookwood's Bryce Dopson: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Greater Atlanta Christian's Jason Kim: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Athens Academy's Jackson Scruggs: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Johns Creek, Dynamo's Britton Spann: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Athens Academy's ClaraJane Williams: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
East Forsyth's Ella Holbrook: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Mt. Paran Christian's Izzy Beattie: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
UTA's Isabella Theodore: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Sequoyah, Chattahoochee Gold's Laurel Blase: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Creekview's Isaac Hubert: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Brookwood's Diana Collins: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Peachtree Ridge's John Dutton: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
River Ridge's Mataya Gayle: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Swim Atlanta, Buford High's Ben Irwin: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Etowah's Brandon Rechsteiner: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
South Forsyth's Ben Bergey: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Cherokee Bluff's Jacob Benjamin: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
North Gwinnett's Victoria Meyer: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Cambridge's Tommy Broderick: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
River Ridge's Jackson Head: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Woodstock's Tyler Douthit: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Duluth's Sean Kimani: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Riverwood's Levi Linowes: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Woodward Academy's Jaylin Tate: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Trinity Christian's Shawn Braxton: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
McIntosh's Ian Fisher: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Northview's Jimin Kwak: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Johns Creek's Sam Oppenheimer: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Alpharetta's Elias Cloy: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
2020 Scholar Athletes
Grayson's AJ Lopez: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Creekview's Tyler Stevens: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee's Max Lantzsch: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Blessed Trinity's Ryan Scott: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Starrs Mill's Micaiah Shaber: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
West Forsyth's Max Freeman: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Cherokee Bluff's Jayquan Smith: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Pace Academy's Xavier Agostino: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Kennesaw Mountain's Savion Riley: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Sprayberry's Isaiah Abbey: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
King's Ridge Christian's Ethan Joseph: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Johns Creek's Terian Williams: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Allatoona's Levi Brown: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
2019 Scholar Athletes
Grayson's Garrett Brophy: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Whitefield Academy's Eric Little Jr.: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Woodland Stockbridge's Evan Jackson: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Winder-Barrow's Jacob Merrifield: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Norcross' Mason Kaplan: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
McEachern's Ese Dubre: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Griffin's Jeffrey Johnson: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Harrison's Bryce Stanfield: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Alpharetta's Jaden Slocum: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
West Forsyth's Daba Fofana: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Roswell's Dillon Holifield: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Marist's Davis McKenna: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Athens Academy's John Ferguson: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
2018 Scholar Athletes
Milton's Zander Barnett: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Mill Creek's Bryce Hancock: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Grayson's Beau DeBerry: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Lovett's Blaine McAllistar: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
North Gwinnett's Eugene Kim: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Pace Academy's Mtibi Williams: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Westminster's Paul Weathington: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Buford's Jackson Powell: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Blessed Trinity's Grayson Gilder: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Holy Innocents' Michael Cox: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Mt. Paran Christian's Niko Vangarelli: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Harrison's Micaiah Bell: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
2017 Scholar Athletes
Villa Rica's Du'Shaunte Holloway: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
West Forsyth's Mikhari Sibblis: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Lambert's Gallil Guillaume: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Blessed Trinity's J.D. Bertrand: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Milton's Hayden Hairston: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Buford's Zane Harkness: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
North Gwinnett's Garrison Manor: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Lovett's Will Seiler: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Woodward Academy's Collin Richardson: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
North Gwinnett's Will Hamilton: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Sandy Creek's Nicolas Toomer: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Kennesaw Mtn.'s Jarrett Guest: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Scholar Athlete picked up Ivy League offer while winning 'Fortnite'
2017 Scholar Athletes
Marist's John FitzPatrick: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Lassiter's Andy Bickford: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Lanier's Collin Foster: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Brookwood's Kendall Williamson: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Peachtree Ridge's Wilson Catoe: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Mt. Paran Christian's Bart Perez: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Newton's Jordan Reed: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Pope's Ryan Inskip: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Arabia Mountain's Richard Taylor: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Buford's Harry Miller: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
North Cobb Christian's K.P. Pierre: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
West Forsyth's Bryce Jones: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete
Milton's Blake Watson: Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete