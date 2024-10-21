‘They’re hurt:’ 26-year-old mother of 4 murdered at Gwinnett apartment complex

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County murder suspect is on the run after police say he shot and killed a mother in an apartment with family nearby Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Mariana Vilchez, 26, was identified by her family as the victim of the homicide off Gwinnett Station Circle near Old Norcross Tucker Road.

It was around 7:30 Monday morning when police say they responded to a shots fired call and found the mother dead. Her family says she had four children.

According to the family, she shared three children with the person now on the run from police.

Gabriel Vilchez, the victim’s father, says his daughter told him on Sunday evening she was ready to leave her partner because of domestic violence.

He says he told his daughter to bring the kids and stay with him.

TRENDING STORIES:

By Monday morning, police found her shot to death.

“There’s people out here sad, they’re hurt,” said Alberto Bernal, who heard a gunshot from the shooting. “People don’t know how to react to this type of thing.”

Police haven’t released the suspect’s name while they work to find him and arrest him.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence can call the Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence for crisis intervention and education at 1-800-334-2836.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group