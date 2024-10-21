Homicide investigation underway at Gwinnett County apartment complex

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are investigating a homicide on Monday morning.

Officers say they are at the scene off Gwinnett Station Circle, which is in Tucker.

The address appears to belong to an apartment complex in the area. The shooting scene is also a short distance away from a gas station and businesses.

Police have not released any other details.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson is headed to the scene working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

