Tornado watch issued for NW Georgia, parts of metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Be weather aware on Sunday as waves of heavy rain and strong to potentially severe storms will move across the area.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the first line of storms will be capable of producing very brief, spin up tornadoes in west Georgia as they move in.

A tornado watch is now in effect until 11 a.m. for Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Douglas, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Heard, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties.

The watch is also in effect for Cleburne and Randolph counties in Alabama, which are part of the Channel 2 Action News viewing area.

There is also the risk for flooding as heavy rain will move over the same areas several times today.

Here’s what to know

Tornado watch until 11am over much of NW GA including the west metro

Waves of heavy rain and storms will move across the area now through early Monday; any storms will have the risk of producing damaging wind gusts and a brief spin up tornado

Flood watch across north Georgia 8 a.m. today through Monday evening

Widespread 2-4″ rainfall totals with locally 4-6″+ possible

Rain will gradually taper off through the day Monday

Sharply colder Tuesday and Wednesday with lows Wednesday morning in the 30s and low 40s

