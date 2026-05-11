I-285 shutdown for construction has been rescheduled

The I-285 construction that was postponed last weekend has been rescheduled to begin Friday.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said there will be a full closure of all northbound and southbound lanes of I-285 between State Route 139/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (exit 9) and Cascade Road (exit 7) in Fulton County.

The closure will have significant impacts on travel throughout the metro area.

The closure will remain in place until 5 a.m. Monday, weather and on-site conditions permitting.

No traffic will be permitted through this section of I-285 at any time during the closure.

The closure was set to begin at 7 p.m. last Friday, but GDOT said because of the predicted rain, the contractor could not guarantee that the work would be complete by 5 a.m. Monday.

The work is part of a project to rebuild a 17-mile stretch of I-285 on the west side, which includes an overhaul of the I-20 interchange.

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