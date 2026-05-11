Man crashed into Georgia school bus with students on board; charged with DUI

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia man is accused of driving under the influence and hitting a school bus with his vehicle while more than a dozen students were on board.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, 66-year-old Charles Shropshire was driving west on GA-140 when another vehicle tried to turn left onto the highway from a connecting road on May 4.

Shropshire was allegedly driving under the influence and ran a red light, hitting the other vehicle, then kept going, cutting across the opposite side of traffic and hitting a Bartow County school bus.

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The bus had 17 children on it at the time of the crash. Fortunately, GSP said none were injured.

Video from the bus’s dash camera showed how the crash happened, according to information from GSP.

Records show Shropshire faces 24 charges from the incident:

1 count driving under the influence

1 count failing to obey traffic control device

1 count driving without a valid license

1 count not having proof of insurance

1 count driving with an expired license plate

1 count driving with an open container

1 count not using care to avoid pedestrians

17 counts of reckless conduct

He was released from the Bartow County Jail on a $19,325 bond, according to jail records.

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