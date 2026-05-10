Part of metro Atlanta city to shut roads down for 3 days of film production

DECATUR, Ga. — Starting Monday, several parts of Decatur will see road closures, parking closures and sidewalk closures.

City officials announced the closures will last through Wednesday as a film production is underway.

The impacted lane closures will be in different parts of the city on different days.

The city did not say what project was filming in Decatur Monday through Wednesday, but said the closures would last until 10 p.m. or 11 p.m., depending on the day.

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Signage will be up to show the areas where roads and sidewalks are closed.

Here’s where, and when, the city said closures will be:

Parking lane and sidewalk closures will be in effect May 11 (7 a.m.) through May 13 (7 p.m.) on the following streets:

Clairemont Ave, Commerce Dr (east side) between W Ponce De Leon Ave and Montgomery St

On May 12 only (12 a.m.–11 p.m.), additional parking lane closures will be in effect on Clairemont Ave (east side), E Ponce De Leon Ave (north side) between Clairemont Ave and Church St, and W Ponce De Leon Ave (north side) between Marshall St and Clairemont Ave.

Impact includes lane closures on May 12 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the following locations:

East lane closure on Clairemont Ave in between Commerce Dr and E Ponce De Leon Ave



South lane closure in alley between Clairemont Ave and Church St



Impact will also include intermittent traffic control on May 12 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the following locations:



Clairemont Ave in between Commerce Dr and E Ponce De Leon Ave



E Ponce De Leon Ave in between Clairemont Ave and Church St

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