Fiery crash on I-85 closed down lanes in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Channel 2 Action News crew saw a fiery crash involving multiple cars and a tanker truck on I-85 northbound at Shallowford Rd. It appeared the tanker truck had also caught fire.
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All lanes of I-85 northbound at Shallowford Road (Exit 93) were blocked due to a vehicle fire.
DeKalb police are on scene investigating and working to clear lanes. At this time there’s no word on injuries.
This is still an active investigation.
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