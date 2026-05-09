Georgia deputies find meth hidden under spare tire

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in north Georgia turned into an investigation after deputies uncovered a hidden stash of drugs in an unexpected location.

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On May 4, Rabun County pulled a car over on Highway 441.

During the stop, deputies said they noticed signs of possible criminal activity, prompting a K-9 unit to conduct a sniff around the vehicle.

According to Sheriff Mark Gerrells, the K9 alerted deputies to the presence of drugs, leading to a serch of the car.

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Deputies said they found a pound of suspected methamphetamine hidden underneath the spare tire.

Authorities arrived Billie Jo Jamison, 53, of Rabun County. She was booked into the Rabun County Detention Center.

Jamison is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute near a park or housing project.

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