WATCH: Suspect crashes stolen car, hides in dump truck before capture

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police in South Fulton are showing off what they call a mix of ‘smart policing’ and teamwork after officers tracked down a suspect accused of driving a stolen car into the city.

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South Fulton police said the April 26 chase began after Clayton County authorities alerted officers that a stolen Nissan Altima had entered South Fulton.

Police said officers quickly coordinated in real time using license plate reader cameras, technology tracking systems, specialized units and the department’s K-9 team to follow the suspect’s movements throughout the chase.

Authorities said the chase ended when the suspect crashed the car and tried to run away.

Investigators said the suspect then tried to hide inside a dump truck at a construction site.

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Bodycam video shared by the department shows the suspect screaming and appearing terrified as a K-9 closed in before officers took him into custody.

South Fulton police warned criminals not to bring stolen vehicles into the city, crediting technology, coordinated officers and motivated police units for the arrest.

Officials have not yet released the suspect’s identity or any potential charges.

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