Some lanes appear blocked after DOT officials postpone I-285 roadwork

ATLANTA — The plan to shut down all lanes of Interstate 285 from the Cascade Rd. exit to the Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. exit is on hold this weekend.

However, as Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco drove through the area during WSB Tonight, some lanes appeared to be blocked. She saw traffic cones in the road and signs indicating a closure.

Workers who would have been caught up in the middle of the construction project were relieved to find out Friday afternoon that the full closure wasn’t happening.

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“Happy they’re postponing it,” said Ace Theodore. “Not sure what the alternative is going to be, but for now, that’s great news.”

He works at D’Lor Salon & Spa. It’s a spot that’s been open for 20 years in that area.

A full shutdown on the interstate like this is new to them.

So, managers have been warning customers and employees all week to prepare for delays and cancellations.

“The idea of 285 shutting down on Mother’s Day weekend, it was horrid. A scary idea,” said Samirah Garnett.

Garnett said this is a big money-making weekend in their industry.

“Everyone brings their mom in,” said Theodore.

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GDOT said earlier this week that this type of closure could have regional impacts across state lines. That’s because it would force so many cars, trucks and semitrucks to detour on other interstates and highways.

“This is Mother’s Day. People are going to be going around, doing things, streets are going to be busy, highway is going to be busy. So, it wasn’t the right time,” said Dorothy Harp.

GDOT said weather caused the delay, and it will do the shutdown at some point because this new tactic is the safest option, and it cuts the project time in half.

“We’ll see,” said Garnett.

She said D’Lor Salon & Spa will be warning customers and workers will be filling up their gas tanks and leaving for work early when it does happen.

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