Teacher accused of sleeping with student shouldn’t be allowed in classroom, parents say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Some parents say a teacher accused of having inappropriate relations with a student at school should never be allowed in a classroom again.

Douglas County deputies arrested Alexander High School instructor Maris Nichols.

One parent told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that Nichols has no business teaching students again.

“No. No, absolutely not,” the parent said outside the school on Friday.

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This parent made that statement after Nichols was arrested, accused of having sex with one of her students on campus, and off.

The parent says people had been talking about Nichols’ extracurricular activities even before she was arrested.

“I mean there were rumors swirling. I don’t really know what’s true and what’s not,” the parent said.

According to the arrest warrants, deputies say Nichols had inappropriate relations with a minor student in a closet at the school on April 23. The warrant also says she engaged in the same conduct with the student in a Black H2 Hummer in a residential driveway between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on May 2.

Parent Kiki Glenn was disturbed by the allegations.

“It’s a shame. It’s a shame. It is disgusting,” Glenn said.

When Nichols went before a judge, she heard she faces two counts of improper sexual conduct by an employee.

“He knew the teacher,” Glenn said.

She says her son knows Nichols. She says she had to have a talk with him about the allegations.

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One parent says incidents like this should never happen.

“It shouldn’t happen, but it does happen,” the parent said.

Nichols is being held at the Douglas County Detention Center on a $40,000 bond.

The school district says it immediately opened an investigation after learning of the allegations.

It said student safety is its highest priority, and it was deeply troubled by what’s alleged.

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