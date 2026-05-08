Teacher had sex with her student in closet at school, warrant says

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies have arrested a Douglas County teacher accused of improper sexual conduct with one of her students.

Maris Nichols, a biology teacher at Alexander High School, made her first appearance before a judge via video on Friday. The courtroom was packed as the judge gave Nichols a $40,000 bond.

Arrest warrants alleged that Nichols, 25, had sex with one of her students twice, including one time on campus and a second time in a Hummer off campus.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones is digging through the arrest warrants, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Douglas County School System for a comment about these allegations. The district released a statement saying it is “deeply troubled” by the allegations.

“Upon learning of the alleged misconduct, the district immediately launched an investigation. Student safety is the district’s highest priority. The alleged behavior is unacceptable and violates the professional standards all employees are required to uphold,” the district wrote.

“The Douglas County School System will continue to cooperate fully with state and local law enforcement. The district cannot provide additional information regarding the allegations. Any further inquiries should be directed to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office,” the statement ended.

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