Delta worker dies on the job at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Delta Air Lines team member died while on the job at Orlando International Airport on Thursday.

A Delta spokesperson confirmed the worker’s death to Channel 2’s sister station, WFTV in Orlando. The airline is working with local authorities as a full investigation into the incident gets underway.

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“The Delta family is heartbroken at the loss of a team member while on the job at Orlando International Airport on the evening of May 7,” a Delta spokesperson said in a statement. “We are focused on extending our full support to family and taking care of our Orlando team during this difficult time.”

WFTV reported that operations at the Delta Orlando station were paused on Thursday evening during the investigation. One flight was canceled.

Officials have not released the worker’s name.

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