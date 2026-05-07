Aunt of Falcons players dies after driver crashes into her car parked outside Kroger

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Officials have identified a woman who died after another driver crashed into her car outside a metro Atlanta Kroger.

The crash happened at the Kroger off Wesley Chapel Road around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday. On Thursday, the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 49-year-old Giselle Perry.

Perry is the aunt of Atlanta Falcons cornerbacks and brothers AJ Terrell and Avieon Terrell, her husband confirmed to Channel 2’s Tom Jones. AJ Terrell posted a tribute to his aunt on his Instagram story that read “I’m torn, Aunty. Heart is heavy, I love you.”

We’re working to learn more on what caused the initial crash, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

Perry’s husband said she had dropped her mother off at the Kroger earlier and was waiting for her outside the store when the crash happened.

Police said another driver hit Perry’s car. The crash impact sent the cars onto the sidewalk. Someone walking outside the store was also hit.

The person on the sidewalk and the initial driver were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police have not identified the driver.

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