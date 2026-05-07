Georgians on cruise ship with hantavirus patients back home, no symptoms

GEORGIA — A pair of Georgians who were onboard the cruise ship at the center of hantavirus outbreak have returned home.

State health officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that two Georgia residents disembarked the MV Hondius and returned to their home. They did not clarify where in Georgia those people are located.

Officials say both are in good health and show no signs of infection. They are following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

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Two patients with hantavirus and one suspected of infection were evacuated Wednesday, the U.N. Health Agency said on Wednesday.

The ship then departed Cape Verde with nearly 150 people on board — isolated in their cabins — and headed to Spain’s Canary Islands.

Three people have died, and one body remained on the ship, the World Health Organization said. Of eight recorded cases, five were confirmed by laboratory testing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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