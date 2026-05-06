Strong to severe storms this evening, into Thursday morning with possible tornadoes

ATLANTA — Strong to severe storms are expected to move through North Georgia on Wednesday night and through early Thursday morning.

A cold front will move in, bringing storms with it.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz will be tracking the storms as they move toward north Georgia, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

“We need the rain, but there could be localized flooding, damaging wind gusts and the potential for some isolated embedded tornadoes,” said Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz.

Other impacts include damaging hail as well.

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The first round of storms will move out of the area in the very early hours Thursday, but another round of storms will develop behind them, meaning there could be some very heavy rain for the morning commute.

The threat of a possible tornado developing has increased for most of North Georgia.

“There’s a 5% probability of a tornado touching down in some areas,” Nitz said. “If a tornado develops, it could be a strong tornado.”

Have multiple ways to get tornado watch or tornado warning alerts.

The storms are expected to move out midday, with some breaks in the clouds in the afternoon.

Download the free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts sent straight to your phone when a tornado watch or tornado warning is issued. Remember: Tornado sirens are only to warn people who are outdoors. You may not hear sirens if a warning is issued.

Severe Weather Team 2 will come on the air immediately when a tornado warning is issued and stay on the air until the threat is over.

If your power goes out, there are several ways you can still get Severe Weather Team 2 coverage. You can stream on the free WSB-TV news app or stream on the free WSB-TV weather app on your smart devices.

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