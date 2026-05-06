Ted Turner Death: What is Lewy body dementia? 

ATLANTA — Atlanta media mogul Ted Turner was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in 2018.

Turner died on Wednesday at the age of 87. The official cause of his death has not been released.

The progressive disease is the second most common form of dementia behind Alzheimer’s.

“Protein deposits called Lewy bodies develop in nerve cells in the brain. The protein deposits affect brain regions involved in thinking, memory and movement,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

Like Alzheimer’s, LBD causes mental decline over time.

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In an interview shortly after his diagnosis, Turner spoke about being diagnosed with LBD.

“It’s a mild case of what people have as Alzheimer’s. It’s similar to that. But not nearly as bad. Alzheimer’s is fatal,” Turner said. “Thank goodness I don’t have that. But, I also have got, let’s - the one that’s - I can’t remember the name of it.”

He eventually remembered, saying: “Dementia. I can’t remember what my disease is.”

Even at that point, Turner was starting to feel the symptoms.

“Tired. Exhausted. That’s the main symptoms, and, forgetfulness,” Turner said.

“People with Lewy body dementia commonly have symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. These symptoms might include rigid muscles, slow movement, trouble walking and tremors,” The Mayo Clinic said.

LBD impacts more than 1 million people in the U.S., the Lewy Body Dementia Association said on its website.

“LBD is a multisystem disease that usually requires a comprehensive treatment approach, with a team of physicians and other health care professionals. Early diagnosis and treatment may extend quality of life and independence. Many people with LBD enjoy significant lifestyle improvement with a comprehensive treatment approach, and some may even experience little change from year to year,” the association said.

“The disease lasts an average of five to seven years from the time of diagnosis to death, but it can range from two to 20 years,” The National Institute of Aging said.

The cause of LBD remains unknown, but researchers are learning more and more about the disease by the day.

“Age is considered the greatest risk factor, with most people developing the disorder over age 50. A higher number of men are also affected by LBD,” the institute said.

If you know of someone who has Lewy body disease, here are some resources to help understand the disease:

NIA Alzheimer’s and related Dementias Education and Referral (ADEAR) Center 800-438-4380 adear@nia.nih.gov www.nia.nih.gov/alzheimers The NIA ADEAR Center offers information and publications for download about Alzheimer’s and related dementias for families, caregivers, and health professionals. ADEAR Center staff answer telephone, email, and written requests and make referrals to local and national resources.

Alzheimers.gov www.alzheimers.gov Explore the Alzheimers.gov website for information and resources on Alzheimer’s and related dementias from across the federal government.

National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke 800-352-9424 www.ninds.nih.gov

Lewy Body Dementia Association 404-935-6444 800-539-9767 (LBDA Lewy Line) www.lbda.org

Lewy Body Dementia Resource Center 833-LBDLINE norma@lbdny.org https://lewybodyresourcecenter.org

MedlinePlus National Library of Medicine www.medlineplus.gov

Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research 212-509-0995 www.michaeljfox.org

Parkinson’s Foundation 800-473-4636 helpline@parkinson.org www.parkinson.org

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