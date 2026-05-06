Atlantic Station shooting suspect arrested, police say

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department has a suspect in custody for a deadly shooting at Atlantic Station.

This is a breaking news development. Channel 2 Action News will have more updates on the story, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4.

The shooting happened on March 30 and killed Donnie Harber, injuring two others.

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Now, police say Cortez Watkins has been arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault, as well as other related charges.

According to the arrest warrants for Watkins, he faces an additional charge for having a firearm while committing a felony.

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Watkins is also accused of shooting another man and a woman during the incident, “escalating the incident into a shootout,” according to the warrant.

Channel 2 Action News first covered the shooting in March, when police swarmed Atlantic Station.

The day of the shooting, police told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco that a 32-year-old woman was shot in the arm and 26-year-old man was also in the arm.

Police have not shared what led up to the shooting.

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