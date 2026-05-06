Ted Turner, media mogul and former Atlanta Braves owner, has died at 87

ATLANTA — Media mogul, team owner, restaurateur, philanthropist and a lover of the wide-open spaces. Those are just a few of the titles that Robert “Ted” Turner III held throughout his lifetime.

CNN reported that Turner died on Wednesday at the age of 87.

The man who would come to be known as “The Mouth of the South” was born in Cincinnati on Nov. 19, 1938. The family later moved South.

His father, Ed Turner, was a demanding, hard-working man who drank heavily, struggled with bouts of depression and sometimes beat his son with a razor strap.

The elder Turner sent his son away to military boarding school and believed that instilling a sense of insecurity in him would give him more drive.

It worked.

“You won’t hardly ever find a super-achiever anywhere that isn’t … motivated at least partially by a sense of insecurity,’’ Ted Turner said in a 1991 TV interview with David Frost.

As a teen, Turner wanted to become a Christian missionary. But he lost his faith after the long, agonizing death of his younger sister, Mary Jane, who had a form of Lupus, he told an interviewer for Time when the magazine named him Man of the Year for 1991.

Turner attended Brown University, but he was a rebellious student and was kicked out after sneaking a woman into his room. He then moved to Atlanta, where he joined his father’s billboard business, got married and had two children. But Turner didn’t find stability. His father committed suicide when Ted was 24.

0 of 46 Dominique Wilkins FILE - Dominique Wilkins, all time leading scorer at the University of Georgia, holds his Atlanta Hawks jersey flanked by coach Kevin Loughery, right, and owner Ted Turner on Sept. 4, 1982, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Joe Holloway, File) Photos: Remembering the Atlanta Braves' 1995 World Series win In this Oct. 28, 1995, file photo, Atlanta Braves owner Ted Turner, left, talks with Braves pitcher Tom Glavine as he holds the series MVP trophy after the Braves won the World Series in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Tannen Maury) Ted Turner and Jimmy Carter at 1999 World Series 24 Oct 1999: Ted Turner and Jimmy Carter fans of the Atlanta Braves watch from the stands during the World Series game two against the New York Yankees at the Turner Field in Atlanta, Georgia. The Yankees defeated the Braves 7-2. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Squire /Allsport (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) UGA wins Ted Turner Drive Resilience Corridor Challenge A pricetag of $5-7 million will transform the 1.4 mile stretch of Ted Turner Drive into a gateway to downtown that showcases inviting urban space with resilience values. CONTRIBUTED 0006289320 Ted Turner and Bill Bartholomay, smile after receiving their 1992 National League Championship rings. (Third man on right unidentified.) (Frank Niemeir / AJC staff) (Frank Niemeir, AJC File Photo/AJC) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Ted Turner and Jane Fonda attend 80th Birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. Academy-Award Winning Actress Jane Fonda and CNN's Founder Ted Turner attend celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) Ted Turner poses for a photo with former Vice President Al Gore during Turner's 80th birthday party at the St. Regis Atlanta hotel on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Atlanta. Turner, who recently announced he has Lewy body dementia, turns 80 on Monday. OCTOBER 28, 1995 ATLANTA WORLD SERIES GAME 6 10/28/95: Standing for the national anthem are (L-R), Jane Fonda, Ted Turner, actor Bill Murray ,and former president Jimmy Carter. (photo/Jonathan Newton) OCTOBER 28, 1995 ATLANTA Atlanta Braves owner Ted Turner parades around the infield with the World Series Trophy, Saturday, October 28, 1995. (photo/Frank Niemeir) Ted Turner embraces his ex-wife Jane Fonda during his 80th birthday party at the St. Regis Atlanta hotel on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Fonda said of her former husband: "You are a good man, Ted Turner, and the world is a better place because of you." Ted Turner talks with CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer during Turner's 80th birthday party at the St. Regis Atlanta hotel on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Turner was the founder of CNN, the first 24-hour news network. (Photo: BRANDEN CAMP/AJC) Braves owner Ted Turner and his then-wife Jane Fonda enjoyed the day. Braves owner Ted Turner (right) and his then-wife Jane Fonda ride with the World Series trophy. Braves owner Ted Turner makes the symbolic tomahawk chop from a fire engine as the Braves victory parade passes the state Capitol. Ted Turner, owner of the Atlanta Braves and Bobby Cox, former manager of the Braves at press conference announcing the firing of Cox. October 8, 1981. (Bud Skinner / AJC staff) Atlanta Braves president Stan Kasten, general manager John Schuerholz, owner Ted Turner and manager Bobby Cox hold the 1995 World Series trophy. (AJC photo/David Tulis) Former Atlanta Brave Dale Murphy, Paul Snyder, former amateur scouting director for the Atlanta Braves , Bobby Cox, former Braves manager, Ted Turner, former Braves owner, Pete Van Wieren, former Braves announcer, and Bill Bartholomay, Braves chairman emeritus, stand and clap as Chipper Jones waves to the crowd during the ceremony to retire his number 10 at Turner Field on Friday, June 28, 2013. JOHNNY CRAWFORD / JCRAWFORD@AJC.COM Ted Turner Ted Turner Morehouse College Commencement 405557 03: Ted Turner, Vice Chairman of AOL Time Warner, receives an honorary degree from Morehouse College during 2002 commencement ceremonies May 19, 2002 in Atlanta. About 500 men received their undergraduate degrees from the predominately black school. (Photo by Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images) (Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images) Orlando Magic v Atlanta Hawks - Game Four ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 24: Ted Turner waves a rally towel during Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals in the 2011 NBA Playoffs between the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic at Philips Arena on April 24, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Ted Turner Ted Turner at launch of CNN. Goodwill Games X 28 Aug 2001: Founder of the Goodwill Games Ted Turner speaks during the Opening Gala at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre ahead of the Goodwill Games in Brisbane, Australia. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Darren England/ALLSPORT (Darren England/Getty Images) Turner Field ATLANTA - JULY 26: At Turner Field, a plaque honors the Atlanta Braves owner, Ted Turner, on July 26, 2004 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) (Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) Ted Turner ATLANTA - SEPTEMBER 30: Ted Turner does the tomahawk chop during Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves on September 30, 2003 at Turner Field in Atlanta, Georgia. The Cubs defeated the Braves 4-2. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire) Ted Turner Receives A Star On The Walk Of Fame HOLLYWOOD - APRIL 7: Television tycoon Ted Turner's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is shown April 7, 2004 in Hollywood, California. Turner received the 2,251st today. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) (Vince Bucci/Getty Images) Ted Turner 18 Jul 1998: Ted Turner speaks during the opening ceremonies of the 1998 Goodwill Games at Mitchell Field in Long Island, New York. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons /Allsport (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Goodwill Games 27 Jul 1994: Ted Turner (left) and his wife Jane Fonda watch the competition during the Goodwill Games in St. Petersburg, Russia. Mandatory Credit: Clive Brunskill /Allsport (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) GCAPP EmPOWER Party & 25th Anniversary Virtual Event UNSPECIFIED - NOVEMBER 12: In this screengrab, Ted Turner speaks during the GCAPP EmPOWER Party & 25th Anniversary Virtual Event on November 12, 2020 in UNSPECIFIED, United States. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for GCAPP) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for GCAPP) Ted Turner Receives A Star On The Walk Of Fame HOLLYWOOD - APRIL 7: Media magnate Ted Turner (C) and family attend the ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame April 7, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) (Vince Bucci/Getty Images) Ted Turner Ted Turner at launch of CNN. Ted Turner Ted Turner named Time Magazine's "Man of the Year." Usher's New Look Foundation - World Leadership Conference & Awards 2011 - Day 3 ATLANTA, GA - JULY 22: (L-R) Recording artist Usher Raymond and Ted Turner attend Usher's New Look Foundation - World Leadership Conference & Awards 2011 - Day 3 at Cobb Energy Center on July 22, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Usher's New Look Foundation) (Moses Robinson) Nuggets V Hawks 10 Dec 1996: Ted Turner and Jane Fonda look on during a game between the Denver Nuggets and the Atlanta Hawks at the Omni in Atlanta, Georgia. The Hawks won the game, 89-88. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Stockman /Allsport (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Morehouse College Commencement 405557 03: Ted Turner, Vice Chairman of AOL Time Warner, receives an honorary degree from Morehouse College during 2002 commencement ceremonies May 19, 2002 in Atlanta. About 500 men received their undergraduate degrees from the predominately black school. (Photo by Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images) (Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images) UNICEF Stars For Little Stars Gala Benefit ATLANTA, GA - MAY 12: CNN founder Ted Turner (L) meets with former President Jimmy Carter and his ex-wife Jane Fonda at UNICEF Stars for Little Stars Gala Benefit on May 12, 2003 in Atlanta, Georgia. The event benefits UNICEF's Audrey Hepburn Memorial Fund. (Photo by Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images) (Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images) Ted Turner 23 Jul 1994: Ted Turner (right) applauds at the opening ceremonies for the Goodwill Games in St. Petersburg, Russia. Mandatory Credit: Clive Brunskill /Allsport (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) TURNER & FONDA 24 JUL 1990: MEDIA MAGNATE TED TURNER AND ACTRESS JANE FONDA. Mandatory Credit: Tony Duffy/ALLSPORT (Tony Duffy/Getty Images) BRAVES V REDS 14 Oct 1994: ATLANTA OWNER TED TURNER ANSWERS QUESTIONS FROM REPORTERS IN THE LOCKER ROOM AFTER THE BRAVES WIN OVER THE CINCINNATI REDS IN THE NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES AGAINST CINCINNATI AT FULTON COUNTY STADIUM IN ATLANTA, GEORGIA. THE BRAVES (Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

Turner later told Time that his father’s death “left me alone, because I had counted on him to make the judgment of whether or not I was a success.”

Turner’s first step in building a media empire started in 1963. That’s when he took over his father’s billboard business, Turner Outdoor Advertising.

Among Ted Turner’s many accomplishments, perhaps the biggest was starting a first-of-its-kind, Atlanta-based 24-hour news network, the Cable News Network (CNN).

“I dedicate the news channel for America,” Turner said upon the network’s launch.

Turner was also well known for his run as the owner of the Atlanta Braves. He made Major League Baseball history when he decided to manage the team for one day before being removed. He was also well known for his work with a number of charities. Over his lifetime, Turner donated a fortune, in his mind, to better the world.

Many of Turner’s enterprises were designed to ensure he had enough programming for his expanding number of Cable Television networks.

That list started with his “Super Station WTBS”, which was one of the very first national Cable TV Channels. That grew into Turner Network Television (TNT), CNN, CNN Headline News, The Cartoon Network, Turner Classic Movies (TCM), Boomerang, Turner South, CNN International, and others.

0 of 31 ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Ted Turner and Jane Fonda attend GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in Celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th Birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Actress Rosanna Arquette speaks at GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Singer-songwriter Carole King and singer-songwriter James Taylor perform at GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Academy-Award Winning Actress Jane Fonda and Founder of Spanx Sara Blakely attends GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: President and CEO of GCAPP Kim Nolte and Academy-Award Winning Actress Jane Fonda attends GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) Academy-Award Winning Actress Jane Fonda and CNN's Founder Ted Turner attend GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: President and CEO of GCAPP Kim Nolte and GCAPP Youth Nick Cousar (L) attend GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: GCAPP Youth Nick Cousar speaks at GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Singer-songwriter Carole King, Academy-Award Winning Actress Jane Fonda, and singer-songwriter James Taylor attend GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Singer-songwriter Carole King, Academy-Award Winning Actress Jane Fonda, and singer-songwriter James Taylor attend GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Actor Rosanna Arquette attends GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Actor Troy Garity and Academy-Award Winning Actress Jane Fonda attend GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Actor Rosanna Arquette attends GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Academy-Award Winning Actress Jane Fonda speaks at GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Ted Turner meets and greets a guest at GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Actress Catherine Keener and Academy-Award Winning Actress Jane Fonda attends GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: A general view of GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in Celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th Birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Actress Rosanna Arquette attends GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Academy-Award Winning Actress Jane Fonda attends GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: A general view of GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in Celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th Birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Academy-Award Winning Actress Jane Fonda attends GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in Celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th Birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Make-Up Artist Jonathan Hanousek, Academy-Award Winning Actress Jane Fonda, and Hairstylist David DeLeon attends GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Academy-Award Winning Actress Jane Fonda speaks at GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Founder of Spanx Sara Blakely attends GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in Celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th Birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Media Executive Pat Mitchell, Academy-Award Winning Actress Jane Fonda, and Playwright Eve Ensler attend GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Tom Johnson speaks at GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP)

The creation of CNN helped break the lock that broadcast networks had on TV news. CNN pioneered global 24-hour coverage, blazing the way for an era of information on demand.

“I’m like the bear that went over the mountain to see what he could see,” he said in a 1994 interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “One thing opened up, then another, and I kept moving on.

As CNN prepared to launch in 1980, a Washington Post reporter wrote “The premiere will be greeted with almost universal skepticism both by the TV and financial communities alike.”

Derided as the Chicken Noodle Network, CNN squeezed Turner’s resources for years as it struggled to make a profit. It eventually became very profitable, and the network grabbed almost universal praise when it scooped the world by reporting on the opening of the Gulf War in Iraq, reporting from Baghdad.

CNN fostered TV’s global news coverage. And Turner himself began embracing a broader, world view. He banned the word “foreign” from CNN’s on-air vocabulary.

“We try to present the facts as they are, not from a U.S. perspective but from a human perspective,” he said in 1991. “I believe that our humanity supersedes our nationalism.”

Turner spent much of his early career taking on major network executives. Later, he used his wealth and notoriety by tackling global issues.

In the late ’70s, Turner bought the then-floundering Atlanta Braves – using his “Super Station to make the team a household name nationwide. That happened before the team’s run of division titles throughout the ’90s.

In 1995, Turner’s Braves won their first World Series. That win and the Braves run of successful teams earned him an induction into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

In 1997, Turner grabbed national headlines with his announcement that he would donate $1 billion to the United Nations, with the donation being spread out over 10 years.

Later, Turner announced a plan to spend $250 million on the Nuclear Threat Initiative to help curb the growing spread of weapons of mass destruction.

But Ted Turner was a deep, complex man who wanted to give. He eventually became the second-largest landowner in North America, at one point owning more than 2 million acres of land.

He used a lot of that property to reintroduce wild animals into their natural habitats, and he became the biggest bison rancher in the world.

Convinced that economics could help the survival of bison, Turner, along with restaurateur George McKerrow Jr. launched a new chain of restaurants -- Ted’s Montana Grill.

Turner will be remembered by many as a visionary.

Several years ago, former Channel 2 Action News anchor John Pruitt sat down with Turner for a one-on-one interview, where he asked him what he thought about all of the recognition he’s gained and being placed alongside several other Georgia legends.

“That sounds like a list of pretty great people,” Turner said. “I’ve been called it so many times -- I’ve been called a lot of other things too of course -- but I think CNN was visionary.”

“He really changed the world,” David Zaslav, chief executive officer of Warner Bros. Discovery, said. “He changed the lives of so many of us who got to align with him and live this great journey in the cable and media business.”

Turner also gained a ton of publicity through his relationship with actress Jane Fonda, whom he married in 1991.

The pair became Atlanta’s glamour couple, sweeping into charity events, attracting double-takes across Georgia and joining cheering fans at Braves games.

Eight years later, they divorced, though the two remained friends.

“I’ve never met anybody who can so quickly recognize a truth and internalize it,” Fonda said of Turner in a 1992 Time Magazine article. “When he feels something is right, he just does it. Without a backward look.”

In a 2023 interview, Fonda admitted that she left acting for Turner.

“I left for 15 years ... I did not think I was gonna come back, ‘cause when I married him, I thought it’d be forever,” Fonda said. “He was sexy. He was brilliant. He had two million acres by the time I left. It would have been easy to stay.”

“He was so sweet and generous and, could it be possible — humble?” she said.

Time Magazine made the media mogul their cover page Man of the Year in 1991, also calling him a visionary “for influencing the dynamic of events and turning viewers in 150 countries into instant witnesses of history.”

In that same Time Magazine story, Turner spelled out his ultimate goal in life, saying, “I’m not going to rest until all of the world’s problems have been solved... Homelessness, AIDS. I’m in great shape. I mean, the problems will survive me -- no question about it.”

At the end of September 2018, Turner revealed he had Lewy body dementia, a progressive disease related to Alzheimer’s.

“It’s a mild case of what people have as Alzheimer’s. It’s similar to that. But not nearly as bad. Alzheimer’s is fatal,” Turner said in an interview with Ted Koppel. “Thank goodness I don’t have that. But, I also have got, let’s -- the one that’s -- I can’t remember the name of it.”

He eventually said, “Dementia. I can’t remember what my disease is.”

The Lewy Body Dementia Association says an estimated 1.4 million Americans are affected by the disease, which is the second most common form of degenerative dementia.

Over the years, Turner’s family has not revealed much about his disease’s progression, but in a 2022 interview, his daughter, Laura Turner Seydel, said her father was brave to share his diagnosis.

“Ted is known as ‘Captain Courageous,’ and he’s battling through,” she said.

Turner’s family said he remained active with his nonprofit work as a chairman for Turner Foundation and Nuclear Threat Initiative. Seydel had also said that Turner enjoyed spending his time on his ranch in Montana.

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