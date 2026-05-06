How Ted Turner made the Atlanta Braves ‘America’s Team’

ATLANTA — Ted Turner will be remembered for many things, but especially his impact on the Atlanta Braves and bringing major league baseball into the homes of millions across the country.

Turner died on Wednesday at the age of 87.

In the late 60s, Turner began buying up small radio stations across the South, including in Georgia.

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In 1969, he would sell those radio stations and bout the struggling UHF television station here in Atlanta, WRJR. He would soon change the call letters to WTCG, and initially ran old movies and TV shows.

In 1976, the FCC allowed WTCG to use satellites to transmit programming to cable stations throughout the country. He then branded it the WTCG-TV Super Station, airing from right here in Atlanta.

0 of 46 Dominique Wilkins FILE - Dominique Wilkins, all time leading scorer at the University of Georgia, holds his Atlanta Hawks jersey flanked by coach Kevin Loughery, right, and owner Ted Turner on Sept. 4, 1982, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Joe Holloway, File) Photos: Remembering the Atlanta Braves' 1995 World Series win In this Oct. 28, 1995, file photo, Atlanta Braves owner Ted Turner, left, talks with Braves pitcher Tom Glavine as he holds the series MVP trophy after the Braves won the World Series in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Tannen Maury) Ted Turner and Jimmy Carter at 1999 World Series 24 Oct 1999: Ted Turner and Jimmy Carter fans of the Atlanta Braves watch from the stands during the World Series game two against the New York Yankees at the Turner Field in Atlanta, Georgia. The Yankees defeated the Braves 7-2. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Squire /Allsport (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) UGA wins Ted Turner Drive Resilience Corridor Challenge A pricetag of $5-7 million will transform the 1.4 mile stretch of Ted Turner Drive into a gateway to downtown that showcases inviting urban space with resilience values. CONTRIBUTED 0006289320 Ted Turner and Bill Bartholomay, smile after receiving their 1992 National League Championship rings. (Third man on right unidentified.) (Frank Niemeir / AJC staff) (Frank Niemeir, AJC File Photo/AJC) ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Ted Turner and Jane Fonda attend 80th Birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. Academy-Award Winning Actress Jane Fonda and CNN's Founder Ted Turner attend celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th birthday at The Whitley in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP) Ted Turner poses for a photo with former Vice President Al Gore during Turner's 80th birthday party at the St. Regis Atlanta hotel on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Atlanta. Turner, who recently announced he has Lewy body dementia, turns 80 on Monday. OCTOBER 28, 1995 ATLANTA WORLD SERIES GAME 6 10/28/95: Standing for the national anthem are (L-R), Jane Fonda, Ted Turner, actor Bill Murray ,and former president Jimmy Carter. (photo/Jonathan Newton) OCTOBER 28, 1995 ATLANTA Atlanta Braves owner Ted Turner parades around the infield with the World Series Trophy, Saturday, October 28, 1995. (photo/Frank Niemeir) Ted Turner embraces his ex-wife Jane Fonda during his 80th birthday party at the St. Regis Atlanta hotel on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Fonda said of her former husband: "You are a good man, Ted Turner, and the world is a better place because of you." Ted Turner talks with CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer during Turner's 80th birthday party at the St. Regis Atlanta hotel on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Turner was the founder of CNN, the first 24-hour news network. (Photo: BRANDEN CAMP/AJC) Braves owner Ted Turner and his then-wife Jane Fonda enjoyed the day. Braves owner Ted Turner (right) and his then-wife Jane Fonda ride with the World Series trophy. Braves owner Ted Turner makes the symbolic tomahawk chop from a fire engine as the Braves victory parade passes the state Capitol. Ted Turner, owner of the Atlanta Braves and Bobby Cox, former manager of the Braves at press conference announcing the firing of Cox. October 8, 1981. (Bud Skinner / AJC staff) Atlanta Braves president Stan Kasten, general manager John Schuerholz, owner Ted Turner and manager Bobby Cox hold the 1995 World Series trophy. (AJC photo/David Tulis) Former Atlanta Brave Dale Murphy, Paul Snyder, former amateur scouting director for the Atlanta Braves , Bobby Cox, former Braves manager, Ted Turner, former Braves owner, Pete Van Wieren, former Braves announcer, and Bill Bartholomay, Braves chairman emeritus, stand and clap as Chipper Jones waves to the crowd during the ceremony to retire his number 10 at Turner Field on Friday, June 28, 2013. JOHNNY CRAWFORD / JCRAWFORD@AJC.COM Ted Turner Ted Turner Morehouse College Commencement 405557 03: Ted Turner, Vice Chairman of AOL Time Warner, receives an honorary degree from Morehouse College during 2002 commencement ceremonies May 19, 2002 in Atlanta. About 500 men received their undergraduate degrees from the predominately black school. (Photo by Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images) (Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images) Orlando Magic v Atlanta Hawks - Game Four ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 24: Ted Turner waves a rally towel during Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals in the 2011 NBA Playoffs between the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic at Philips Arena on April 24, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Ted Turner Ted Turner at launch of CNN. Goodwill Games X 28 Aug 2001: Founder of the Goodwill Games Ted Turner speaks during the Opening Gala at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre ahead of the Goodwill Games in Brisbane, Australia. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Darren England/ALLSPORT (Darren England/Getty Images) Turner Field ATLANTA - JULY 26: At Turner Field, a plaque honors the Atlanta Braves owner, Ted Turner, on July 26, 2004 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) (Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) Ted Turner ATLANTA - SEPTEMBER 30: Ted Turner does the tomahawk chop during Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves on September 30, 2003 at Turner Field in Atlanta, Georgia. The Cubs defeated the Braves 4-2. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire) Ted Turner Receives A Star On The Walk Of Fame HOLLYWOOD - APRIL 7: Television tycoon Ted Turner's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is shown April 7, 2004 in Hollywood, California. Turner received the 2,251st today. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) (Vince Bucci/Getty Images) Ted Turner 18 Jul 1998: Ted Turner speaks during the opening ceremonies of the 1998 Goodwill Games at Mitchell Field in Long Island, New York. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons /Allsport (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Goodwill Games 27 Jul 1994: Ted Turner (left) and his wife Jane Fonda watch the competition during the Goodwill Games in St. Petersburg, Russia. Mandatory Credit: Clive Brunskill /Allsport (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) GCAPP EmPOWER Party & 25th Anniversary Virtual Event UNSPECIFIED - NOVEMBER 12: In this screengrab, Ted Turner speaks during the GCAPP EmPOWER Party & 25th Anniversary Virtual Event on November 12, 2020 in UNSPECIFIED, United States. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for GCAPP) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for GCAPP) Ted Turner Receives A Star On The Walk Of Fame HOLLYWOOD - APRIL 7: Media magnate Ted Turner (C) and family attend the ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame April 7, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) (Vince Bucci/Getty Images) Ted Turner Ted Turner at launch of CNN. Ted Turner Ted Turner named Time Magazine's "Man of the Year." Usher's New Look Foundation - World Leadership Conference & Awards 2011 - Day 3 ATLANTA, GA - JULY 22: (L-R) Recording artist Usher Raymond and Ted Turner attend Usher's New Look Foundation - World Leadership Conference & Awards 2011 - Day 3 at Cobb Energy Center on July 22, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Usher's New Look Foundation) (Moses Robinson) Nuggets V Hawks 10 Dec 1996: Ted Turner and Jane Fonda look on during a game between the Denver Nuggets and the Atlanta Hawks at the Omni in Atlanta, Georgia. The Hawks won the game, 89-88. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Stockman /Allsport (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Morehouse College Commencement 405557 03: Ted Turner, Vice Chairman of AOL Time Warner, receives an honorary degree from Morehouse College during 2002 commencement ceremonies May 19, 2002 in Atlanta. About 500 men received their undergraduate degrees from the predominately black school. (Photo by Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images) (Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images) UNICEF Stars For Little Stars Gala Benefit ATLANTA, GA - MAY 12: CNN founder Ted Turner (L) meets with former President Jimmy Carter and his ex-wife Jane Fonda at UNICEF Stars for Little Stars Gala Benefit on May 12, 2003 in Atlanta, Georgia. The event benefits UNICEF's Audrey Hepburn Memorial Fund. (Photo by Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images) (Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images) Ted Turner 23 Jul 1994: Ted Turner (right) applauds at the opening ceremonies for the Goodwill Games in St. Petersburg, Russia. Mandatory Credit: Clive Brunskill /Allsport (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) TURNER & FONDA 24 JUL 1990: MEDIA MAGNATE TED TURNER AND ACTRESS JANE FONDA. Mandatory Credit: Tony Duffy/ALLSPORT (Tony Duffy/Getty Images) BRAVES V REDS 14 Oct 1994: ATLANTA OWNER TED TURNER ANSWERS QUESTIONS FROM REPORTERS IN THE LOCKER ROOM AFTER THE BRAVES WIN OVER THE CINCINNATI REDS IN THE NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES AGAINST CINCINNATI AT FULTON COUNTY STADIUM IN ATLANTA, GEORGIA. THE BRAVES (Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

As cable became more and more popular, many cable providers would carry the station to help fill in their schedules.

The number of subscribers would eventually reach 2 million, shooting Turner’s worth to $100 million.

It was that same year that Turner bought the Atlanta Braves, and then the Atlanta Hawks two years later.

The station’s call letters were changed once again, this time to WTBS. Turner used the “superstation” to air Braves and Hawks games across the country, making them household names long before the successes in the 1990s and the 2000s.

Turner worked out a deal that brought the Braves into 24 states across the country.

“When the superstation came along, no matter where you went, you’d hear, ‘Hey, we watch the games all of the time — in Idaho,’” Turner Sports Broadcaster Ernie Johnson said.

“There’s a lot of baseball fans around the country, in the world, because of what Ted did through TBS,” former Atlanta Brave Dale Murphy said during a Braves broadcast on April 10.

.@DaleMurphy3 joined the booth and shared his thoughts on why Ted Turner should be in the Baseball Hall of Fame: pic.twitter.com/lQDJTwJqNi — BravesVision (@BravesVisionTV) April 11, 2026

“Remember back then, growing up, the game of the week was about it, Murphy said. “It was just a different kind of thing to have a game on every night, wherever you lived with your hometown broadcast every night. It was, it was such a unique thing.”

The Atlanta Braves became the first professional sports franchise whose games were available across the country.

The Braves would soon be branded “America’s Team” because people in rural areas of the country could now watch every Braves game on TV, creating fans across the country.

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