Sections
WATCH
74
°
WATCH
News
Weather
Video
2 Investigates
Sports
WSB 75th
Community
Home Experts
Steals and Deals
News
EEO statement
Local News
Consumer
Download News App
Newsletter Sign-up
(Opens in new window)
Weather
Current Conditions
Stormtracker 2HD Radar
5 Day Forecast
Hour by Hour
Fish and Game Forecast
Pollen Count
School Closings
Free Weather App
Video
Watch Live
WSB Now
24/7 Severe Weather Team 2
WSB 24/7 News
NeighborhoodTV
Gusto TV - Summer Recipes
Law & Crime - Rapper Murder Trial
2 Investigates
Sports
High School Football
Athlete of the Week
Scholar Athlete
UGA Bulldogs
Lottery Results
Community
Family 2 Family
Local Programs
Upload Photos
Steals and Deals
(Opens in new window)
Traffic
Things 2 Do
Trending
Your pets
Contests
WSB-TV Contests
Contact Us
Action News Staff
What's On WSB-TV
Advertise With Us
Speakers Bureau
Visitor Agreement
Privacy Policy
Home Experts
Healthy Habits
(Opens in new window)
Celebrity
What's Going On At Fernbank Museum
See a sloth, touch a tarantula at Fernbank Museum’s newest exhibit
Video
Nature of Color at Fernbank: Is red powerful? Is blue calming? What do colors make you feel?
Photos Of Current Exhibits
PHOTOS: Sloth, tarantula among animals at Fernbank's newest exhibit
Videos of Current Exhibits
See a sloth, touch a tarantula at Fernbank Museum's newest exhibit
Fernbank Photos-Past Exhibits
PHOTOS: Nature of Color at Fernbank
PHOTOS: See Christmas trees from around the World at Fernbank
PHOTOS: Woods come to life at Wildwoods: AGLOW at Fernbank
PHOTOS: 49,000-year-old meteorite, Neil Armstrong's gloves, space food at Fernbank's Journey to Space
Fernbank's newest exhibit showcases dinosaurs like never before
Fernbank Videos-Past Exhibits
Nature of Color at Fernbank: Is red powerful? Is blue calming? What do colors make you feel?
Woods come to life with lights, music, animals at Fernbank Museum's Wildwoods: AGLOW
Journey to Space at Fernbank Museum's newest exhibit
New dinosaur exhibit brings interactive elements, amazing creatures to Fernbank
Knights In Armor brings fascinating display of weapons, helmets to Fernbank
Experience this historic trading route at Fernbank Museum
Visiting Fernbank Museum
Plan Your Visit
Buy Tickets
Fernbank Museum Calendar of Events
What exhibits are on display at Fernbank?
What’s playing at Fernbank’s Giant Screen Theater?
Experience Fernbank After Dark
Tweets by Fernbank Museum
Latest Headlines
‘Murder witness’ found dead in DeKalb County driveway, neighbors say
Missing Titanic tourist sub: Titan suffered ‘catastrophic implosion,’ killing 5 onboard
Woman tried shooting her child’s father in Clayton County, hit his friend instead
Dog sitter says pit bull she took for a walk in metro Atlanta tried tearing off her arm
Liquor store employees thought armed robber was joking when he pulled out gun, Duluth police say
Things 2 Do Videos
See a sloth, touch a tarantula at Fernbank Museum's newest exhibit
Blockbuster movies come to life at Jurassic World: The Exhibition in Atlanta
Experience Disney movies like never before in Atlanta at Immersive Disney Animation