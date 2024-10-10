See 30-foot ‘megalodon’ crocodile and more at Fernbank Museum’s Armored Animals exhibit

See a 30-foot skeletal replica of a giant crocodile, come face-to-face with the skull of a super croc, and witness the massive armor that protected dinosaurs at the Fernbank Museum of Natural History.

“This is Fernbank Museum’s newest temporary exhibit, Armored Animals,” Fernbank’s Miranda Shealy told WSBTV.com’s Nelson Hicks. “It goes through 500 million years of armor evolution in a wide variety of different types of animals.”

The new exhibit showcases some of the earliest examples of animal armor in simple creatures, but a lot has changed in those 500 million years.

“This exhibit starts with some of the earliest armor evolved around 500 million years ago,” Shealy said. “That starts in a lot of the invertebrates. So we see crabs. We see clams, things of that nature. Then through time, we start seeing reptiles evolving armor like our turtles. People don’t always think about turtles. And then of course, we get into the dinosaurs and the crocodilian. Finally, this exhibit rounds out with the mammals evolving armor, as well.”

Imagine coming face-to-face with a 30-foot crocodile while wading in the water!

Would you ever enter the water again!!!

One of the specimens visitors won’t want to miss is a massive crocodilian.

“He’s kind of like the megalodon of the crocodilians, one of the biggest (crocodilians) ever discovered,” Shealy said.

Armored Animals at Fernbank Museum Here are some more photos from the Armored Animals exhibit at Fernbank Museum in Atlanta. It's on display until Jan. 5, 2025. (Nelson Hicks)

The exhibit includes the skull of the super croc, Sarcosuchus. The head alone is over six feet long.

Visitors can explore how animal armor has changed over time, how humans have adapted animal armor for protection, and discover some surprising facts about common animals.

“Turtles are actually attached to their shells,” Shealy said. “It’s a really cool form of armor that those animals have evolved over time, the big shell that protects them from most predators they encounter. Their spines are actually fused to their shells.

Discover dinosaur armor, see the 30-foot croc, and explore the evolution of animal armor at Fernbank. “Armored Animals” is on display through Jan. 5, 2025.

