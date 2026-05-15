2 die in chain-reaction crash on I-75 in central Georgia

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol said that two people died in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 75 northbound in central Georgia Friday afternoon.

The crash just south of Georgia Highway 16 exit, Exit 205, in Butts County tied up traffic for hours.

NewsChopper 2 brought viewers images of the crash scene on Channel 2 Action News.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the crash happened when a commercial vehicle carrying concrete failed to stop as traffic backed up from Exit 205 onto the interstate.

The commercial vehicle hit the back of a white SUV and causing a chain reaction.

The rear passenger and front-seat passenger of the white SUV died from their injuries. The driver of the white SUV was taken by helicopter to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Two lanes are still closed as the commercial vehicle is being removed.

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