Atlanta Beltline deadly stabbing: Suspect, victim identified

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have released the name of the suspect in the deadly stabbing on the Atlanta Beltline.
The man in custody is 21-year-old Jahmare Brown. Fulton County Jail records show that Brown was booked Friday on murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm or knife charges.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 23-year-old Alyssa Paige.
We’re working to learn more about the victim and digging into the suspect’s background, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.
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Police launched a manhunt for Brown after they say a woman was stabbed along the Atlanta Beltline Northeast Trail on Flagler Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
The woman, identified as Paige, later died at the hospital.
Police said Brown also attacked a USPS worker with a rock before the stabbing. Friends tell Seiden that she is expected to be OK.
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