Random stabbing along Atlanta Beltline kills woman; APD says suspect attacked USPS worker with rock

ATLANTA — Atlanta police confirmed officers are responding to a deadly stabbing on Thursday, part of what police call a random, isolated attack.

See more about the manhunt starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00.

The attack has caused nearby schools to go on lockdown.

The crime scene is at 1764 Flagler Ave. NE, near the Beltline. The woman stabbed here is dead, according to police, part of crime spree.

Atlanta Beltline stabbing suspect Atlanta police are looking for a man suspected of randomly stabbing a woman along the Beltline, killing her.

The woman was in critical condition when she was taken to the hospital. She died at the hospital.

APD said they are searching for a suspect.

“Police officers are scouring the city,” said APD Chief Darin Schierbaum during a news conference on the scene. “We’re going to catch this person.”

A Be On the Lookout has been issued for the suspect in this stabbing. He was riding a bicycle and dressed in black. Police said the suspect was seen on surveillance camera on the Beltline.

Before the stabbing on the Beltline, the suspect attacked a USPS person with a rock.

APD says if you see this suspect, do not approach and contact authorities immediately by calling 911.

The chief says officers have a massive response by air via drone, on bike and on foot.

APD is also coordinating with schools in the area to ensure the safety of students in nearby schools.

Atlanta beltline stabbing suspect A Be On the Lookout has been issued for the suspect in this stabbing. He was riding a bicycle and dressed in black. Police said the suspect was seen on surveillance camera on the Beltline.

Atlanta Public Schools says Midtown High School and Howard Middle School are on lockdown. Students will be escorted to buses.

Parents of those students who ride cars or walk home can give permission for them to take the bus or come pick them up.

Parents of students who ride their bikes home will have to give for them to still walk or ride.

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