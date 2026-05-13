High school coach charged with DUI, takes field with team for playoff game hours later

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The head baseball coach at Kell High School was arrested and charged with DUI just hours before his team punched its ticket to the state semifinals.

Court documents show Todd Harris was arrested May 6 off Interstate 575 in Woodstock. He faces multiple misdemeanor charges, including DUI, improper driving and two counts of obstruction, Channel 2’s Michael Seiden reports.

Hours after his arrest, Harris was coaching his team as Kell swept East Forsyth High School in a playoff doubleheader to advance to the state semifinals.

According to the arrest warrant, officers accuse Harris of resisting arrest by “tensing up his body and trying to pull away from police.”

The warrant does not list a blood-alcohol content level or say whether Harris participated in field sobriety testing.

Harris has coached Kell since 2019.

Right now, it remains unclear whether Harris will be on the field Thursday when Kell takes on Cartersville in the state semifinals.

In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, the Cobb County School District said:

“We are aware of the incident which occurred off-campus and after school hours. Because this is a personnel issue, we can’t comment further. The district’s Human Resources department is addressing the matter according to district policy and state law.”

Channel 2 has reached out to Harris’ lawyer for comment, but as of Wednesday night, our calls and emails had not been returned.

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