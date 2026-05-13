Gov. Kemp calls special session for Georgia vote map redistricting, ballots

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp formally issued a call for a special session of the legislature related to redistricting in the state.

Redistricting is the process of the Georgia General Assembly redrawing or modifying voting districts across the state.

The need for a special session happened because the normal 2026 General Assembly session ended on April 3 and would otherwise not convene again until 2027.

Kemp called for the legislature to return to the Georgia Capitol on June 17 to start the process of modifying state voting districts for the 2028 election cycle.

The session will also have lawmakers work on changes to the state’s electoral and ballot process in response to a 2024 law about paper ballots and QR codes.

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