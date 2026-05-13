Marjorie Taylor Greene sells Georgia home for $1.1M as she starts ‘the next chapter’

ATLANTA — Former Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has sold her home in Rome.

Channel 2 Action News obtained property records that show Greene’s property sold for $1.1 million.

We reported in December that Greene’s now-fiancé Brian Glenn was moving to Georgia to be with Greene, giving up his reporting gig with the Real America’s Voice network.

According to entertainment news website TMZ, Greene and Glenn are in the process of finding a new home in Georgia.

Greene recently posted a photo on Instagram of two cups of coffee sitting on the railing of either a home or a hotel in what appears to be some tropical place, with the caption: “I’m so thankful to start the next chapter with @Brianglenntv.”

Glenn first met Greene in 2022 when both were married to other people. Following their divorces, Greene and Glenn started dating in 2023.

The couple then got engaged in 2025.

Greene has not revealed what her next steps are after stepping down from Congress, but it’s clear she has moved on from her post-Washington, DC life at this point.

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