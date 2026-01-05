‘It’s been an honor’: Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks exclusively with Channel 2 on last day

ATLANTA — Monday was the final day for Marjorie Taylor Greene as a member of Congress after announcing her resignation in November.

Over the years, she’s been a lightning rod for controversy, even up to Monday with her criticism of the military action against Venezuela and the idea of regime change.

But in an exclusive interview with Channel 2’s Richard Elliot, she said Washington has changed her.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve Georgia’s 14th District as their representative in the United States House of Representatives,” Greene said.

From her first days in Congress in 2021, Greene seemed to embrace controversy and used it as a tool, whether as a pro-Trump MAGA warrior or now as one of Trump’s fiercest critics, someone Trump himself has described as a “traitor” because of her stance on the victims of Jeffrey Epstein.

Still, she said she’s agreed with the president on 98% of her votes, but that hasn’t stopped her from criticizing him or her own party, especially over health care and the Affordable Care Act.

“Democrats with Obamacare and the ACA tax credits have virtually destroyed health care and made it unaffordable. But I’ve been very critical of my own party for doing nothing about it, and they have still done nothing about it,” Greene told Elliot.

Greene said the murder of Charlie Kirk helped her realize the toxic nature of politics and convinced her to step aside.

Georgia Democrats reacted to Greene’s final day with a statement, saying: “Greene is fleeing a sinking ship captained by Donald Trump. Trump’s toxic agenda is dragging Republicans down, and she knows it.”

She insists Washington has changed her.

“That’s probably pretty much the main thing about me that’s changed, and I think America needs to get back to being able to talk to each other and it’s OK to recognize, hey, we don’t all have to agree on everything, but we can still be friends,” Greene said.

Despite being no fan of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Greene was very critical of the military action taken against him.

She’s worried that regime change there will mean billions, if not trillions, of American dollars.

“A big part of what we campaigned on was no more foreign wars, no more United States regime change, and that’s where my criticism has stemmed from,” Greene said.

She told Elliot that she’s happy that Maduro is gone, but she worries about the cost.

“It’s the aftermath that happens where the United States generally ends up having to fund billions and even trillions of dollars in the years that follow, and also, unfortunately, see boots on the ground in these countries,” Greene said.

But Greene’s Republican colleague, Georgia U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, disagrees. He applauds the action and hopes other nations are watching.

“We need to make sure, especially Venezuela being in the Western Hemisphere, that they’re a friend to America,” Carter said. “The message that has been sent to Colombia, to Cuba, to Mexico is loud and clear. And that is, you better straighten up, or you will be next.”

Georgia Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock agrees with Greene, saying, “No more forever wars. No more regime change. Enough is enough.”

Greene believes the money spent on regime change in Venezuela and elsewhere could be better spent at home.

“I want to see Americans in my district’s hard-earned tax dollars come back home to help Americans here in the United States, not to ever be spent abroad rebuilding foreign countries,” Greene said.

Greene said she hopes whoever replaces her will carry on her torch, but she said she will not endorse any candidate.

