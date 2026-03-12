Roswell police shut down unlicensed care home, accuse operators of trafficking seniors

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Police Department announced Thursday that they’d saved 10 vulnerable seniors from being human trafficked and exploited.

Police said Deborah Callaway, 58, is accused of operating an unlicensed personal care home and exploiting elders.

Officers began investigating Callaway’s care home in January after an elderly man reported missing from a home on Worthington Hills Drive was found at an Atlanta shelter.

During the investigation, police learned the address was being operated as a senior care home, but there were concerns about the home’s legitimacy, police said.

Those concerns prompted detectives to dig deeper and they determined Callaway was not licensed to operate a care home by the State of Georgia.

At the home, police found 10 adult residents, many of whom were living two or three per room in converted living rooms, dining romos or non-bedroom areas.

Police said officers also found a backyard shed had been turned into a makeshift bedroom, as well.

“Beyond the living conditions, evidence also revealed that Callaway was exploiting the resident’s financial resources for her own personal gain,” Roswell police said.

On Wednesday, the police department served a search warrant at the house and Callaway was arrested.

“All remaining residents received immediate medical evaluations before being transitioned to safe, legitimate housing,” police said. “A multi-agency response ensured the residents’ safety, dignity and well-being, with on-site support provided by numerous partners.”

The following agencies and organizations assisted in the response:

Roswell Fire Department

Roswell Code Enforcement

Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Fulton County District Attorney’s Office

Adult Protective Services

Healthcare Facility Regulation Division

Wellstar North Fulton Hospital Outreach

American Medical Response

Hope 4 Haven House Foundation

Jewish Family & Career Services

“What began as a routine missing person call evolved into a major protective operation, fundamentally improving the lives of ten vulnerable adults because our officers refused to ignore the red flags they saw on scene,” Roswell Police Chief James Conroy said in a statement. “This case is a powerful reminder that public safety is a team effort. We are incredibly grateful to our partner agencies for helping us ensure these seniors are now in a safe environment where they can receive the care they deserve.”

Callaway faces the following charges:

2 counts elder exploitation

2 counts elder trafficking

financial transaction card fraud

theft by taking

3rd degree forgery

Police said more charges may be coming as their investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Roswell police at 770-640-4100.

