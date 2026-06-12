Firefighter dies in on-duty rollover crash in Rockdale County

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A firefighter has died while on duty in Rockdale County Friday.

Rockdale County confirmed in a statement that the firefighter was killed in a rollover accident involving a “Rockdale County Fire Rescue apparatus” at the intersection of Sigman and Eastview roads.

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“This is a devastating loss for the Rockdale County family. Our firefighters put their lives on the line every day to protect others, and today we mourn the loss of a dedicated public servant, colleague, friend, and hero,” the statement said in part.

This is a developing story.

Rockdale County is heartbroken to confirm that a rollover accident involving a Rockdale County Fire Rescue apparatus occurred today at the intersection of Sigman Road and Eastview Road. Tragically, the accident claimed the life of one of our courageous firefighters while in service to our community. This is a devastating loss for the Rockdale County family. Our firefighters put their lives on the line every day to protect others, and today we mourn the loss of a dedicated public servant, colleague, friend, and hero. Out of respect for the firefighter’s family, additional details, including the firefighter’s identity, will be released at the appropriate time after all notifications have been made. We ask our community to join us in keeping the firefighter’s family; loved ones, fellow firefighters, and all members of Rockdale County Fire Rescue in your thoughts and prayers during this profoundly difficult time. Fire Chief James Robinson stated, “Today, we grieve the loss of one of our own. Our hearts are with the firefighter’s family and with every member of our Fire Rescue family who is hurting from this tragedy. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from our community as we navigate this unimaginable loss together." Additional information will be released as it becomes available. — Rockdale County

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