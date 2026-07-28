Wellstar to lay off almost 800 staff from corporate offices

MARIETTA, Ga. — Georgia non-profit health system Wellstar confirmed it is shrinking its workforce but that healthcare employees will not be impacted.

According to Wellstar, the company will be laying off 761 employees to streamline their services and administrative operations.

Wellstar said the positions would affect the corporate and shared services teams, as well as administrative functions at Wellstar Medical Group.

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The elimination of 761 employees across the teams will amount to roughly 2% of the company’s overall 35,000 employee workforce.

In a statement shared with Channel 2 Action News, Wellstar said it “has a responsibility to regularly evaluate how we operate so we can continue to improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve.”

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After what the company said was a comprehensive review of the organization, the difficult decision to reduce the workforce was made.

The company noted that their “frontline care team roles were not impacted.” That means nurses, doctors and clinical staff would not be affected by the layoffs.

“These changes will help us simplify our structure, clarify roles, strengthen accountability and move decision making closer to the people who care for patients, while positioning Wellstar for continued long-term sustainable growth,” Wellstar added. “Our mission has not changed, and our patients will continue to receive the same compassionate, high-quality care they expect from Wellstar.”

The exact separation date was not immediately clear.

Channel 2 Action News has asked for more specifics about the layoffs.

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