Burglary suspect barricades inside Clayton County home

CONLEY, Ga. — Clayton County officers are working to get a barricaded suspect to come out of a home after a burglary call.

Police initially responded around 9:17 a.m. to 1500 block of Rock Cut Road. They took two suspects into custody, but a third is refusing to come out of the home.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they worked toward a “safe resolution.”

We have a reporter and photographer heading to the scene. LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon and starting at 4:00 p.m.

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