Mom uses gas pump to stop suspected kidnapping attempt caught on video

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — New video shows the moment police say a man tried to kidnap a stranger’s child at a metro Atlanta gas station.

It shows the suspect following the child around a car as the child’s mother stands between them.

Footage of the mother fighting to defend her children LIVE on Channel 2 at 5:00 p.m.

It happened last week at the shell on Delk Road in Marietta, Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell learned.

All she had in the moment was the gas pump to protect her child while a stranger followed him around the car.

The suspect, Jerahn Tucker, is now in jail on three charges, including attempted kidnapping.

Security footage obtained exclusively by Channel 2 shows the frightening moments for the mother as the man appears to go after her child.

At one point, he opens the back door where her second child was seated.

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