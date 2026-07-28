Mom uses gas pump to stop suspected kidnapping attempt caught on video

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — New video shows the moment police say a man tried to kidnap a stranger’s child at a metro Atlanta gas station.
It shows the suspect following the child around a car as the child’s mother stands between them.
Footage of the mother fighting to defend her children LIVE on Channel 2 at 5:00 p.m.
It happened last week at the shell on Delk Road in Marietta, Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell learned.
All she had in the moment was the gas pump to protect her child while a stranger followed him around the car.
The suspect, Jerahn Tucker, is now in jail on three charges, including attempted kidnapping.
Security footage obtained exclusively by Channel 2 shows the frightening moments for the mother as the man appears to go after her child.
At one point, he opens the back door where her second child was seated.
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