Mayor investigated by city council calls for GBI to step in

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The first public Stockbridge City Council meeting is being held since the council launched an investigation into its own mayor and stripped him of privileges.

The mayor and his attorneys are calling for an investigation of their own from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

It stems from two weeks ago when the city council voted to investigate Mayor Jayden Williams for financial misconduct, including misusing a city vehicle, improper purchases and more.

He has denied those allegations.

Voters elected Mayor Williams at the age of 22, and he says he is being targeted because of his age and accuses city leaders of orchestrating a campaign to remove him from office.

His legal team says the allegations made by the city are vague and lack details.

The city says they cannot comment because of the ongoing investigation, but they stated in a past post they initiated the investigation after city staff identified specific financial transactions that raised concerns.

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