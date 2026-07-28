Business owner facing felony charges, fines for alleged illegal tire dumping

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators says a man who owns a tire recycling business, illegally dumped over a thousand tires at locations in Carroll County in recent weeks to avoid paying tire recycling fees at authorized businesses.

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“He will get the tires, he will say he is disposing of them legally, that he has a license. Then he dumps them all over the county, so he doesn’t have to pay a dumping fee.” said Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Representative Ashley Hulsey.

Investigators says the accused businessman Jacob Ward, dumped nearly a thousand tires at an empty lot near a storage facility on Carrollton Villa Rica Highway, and hundreds of tires on private property on two other location in the county. He is alleged to have paid the owners of the properties, to allow him to illegally dump tires.

“This is a massive number of tires, where it’s going to take manpower to get them up. Not only are the tires unsightly, but they’re also huge and if they’re dumped on your property and you must take them off, it’s going to cost money. It’s a nuisance and a public health hazard.” said Hulsey.

A neighbor who lives around the corner from the tire dump on Carrolton Villa Rica Highway, say he complained about the dumped tires a few weeks ago.

“All the mosquitoes in the area, it’s a health hazard. Just an eyesore. It’s horrible he took advantage of these communities and whoever his clients were.” said neighbor Joseph McCormick.

Ward, 31, has been charged with four felony violations of Georgia’s illegal dumping statute. Each charge carries a potential penalty of up to a 25 thousand dollar fine, imprisonment or both. He has not been located. A call to a number listed for “Jacob’s Tire Recycling” went unanswered.

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